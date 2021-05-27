Cinematographer Dante Spinotti to receive honor at Locarno Film Festival – The Hollywood Reporter





The Locarno International Film Festival will pay tribute to the exquisite eye of Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti at this year’s event, where he will present him with his Lifetime Achievement Award, the Pardo alla Carriera. The 77-year-old cinematographer is best known for his collaborations with director Michael Mann, including The Last of the Mohicans (1992), Heat (1995) and The initiate (1999). Spinotti has been nominated twice for an Oscar: for his work on The initiate and for the Curtis Hanson lens LA Confidential (1997). He won a BAFTA for The Last of the Mohicans in 1993. In 2012, the American Society of Cinematographers awarded Spinotti its Lifetime Achievement Award. Locarno will present Spinotti with the Pardo alla Carriera on Thursday August 12, as part of its 74th edition and will screen Heat and The initiate in his honour. Spinotti will also participate in a public question-and-answer session on August 13. Recognized as a master of light, Spinotti is a pioneer of cinema and among the first Hollywood filmmakers to adopt high definition digital cameras in his work. After a first debut on Italian television, Spinotti made his big screen debut with Sergio Citti Vegetable soup (nineteen eighty one). His talent was spotted by legendary producer Dino De Laurentiis, who brought him on board in Lens Man hunter (1986), the first film adaptation of Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter novels. He would work with Mann on four other features, helping the director shape his distinctive cold and cool visual style. But Spinotti has adopted a wide range of genres and staging approaches, working with Sam Raimi on the Neo-Western. Dead or alive (1995), with Garry Marshall on rom-com Frankie and Johnny (1991) and starring Peyton Reed on the Marvel superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp (1991). His efforts in the art house have included collaborations with Lina Wertmüller, Paul Schrader, Peter Bogdanovich, Ermanno Olmi, and Jerzy Skolimowski. “Dante Spinotti is a master of light and a figurehead of Italian excellence: indeed, a DP author,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, adding that his work with Mann “rewrites the aesthetic codes of the contemporary. noir and other genres for that matter, in some of the most admired American films of decades. Nazzaro concluded: “To celebrate Dante Spinotti is to pay tribute to an immense talent in cinematography, to an artist who has changed the way we perceive moving images on the big screen. Without the immense contribution of Dante Spinotti, cinema would be poorer and less beautiful. Celebrating Dante Spinotti is both a privilege and a joy. Previous winners of the Locarno Pardo alla Carriera Prize were Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Harry Belafonte, Jane Birkin and Bruno Ganz. The 74th Locarno International Film Festival will be held from August 4 to 14.







