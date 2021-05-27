Britney Spears reflects on her experience as a very young mother





Now that her two boys are officially teenagers, Britney spears reflects on her experience trying to balance being a new mom in her early twenties with her career as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. The singer shared an old family photo on her Instagram on Wednesday showing off in a bikini hanging out in a hotel pool with her two sons with an ex Kevin federline, Jayden james and Sean Preston, when the boys were just toddlers. She wrote in the caption, I had my babies very young in every pool we went on tour, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys, I really am a mom baby !! !! Spears was just 24 when she gave birth to her first child, Preston, and 25 when Jayden was born. In March, Spears wrote another tribute to social media to his sons, praising the young men that they have grown up. Beside a pic of the three of them together in front of a sunset she wrote: It’s so crazy how fast time flies … My boys are so big now !!!! I know I know it is very hard for any mom, especially a mom with boys who sees them grow up so fast !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Talk about it enough to get on your knees … GEEZ !!!! I am extremely lucky because my two babies are so sweet and so kind that I had to do something right !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! She went on to explain why her fans haven’t seen a lot of Preston and Jayden on her account over the years, writing, I haven’t posted pictures of them in quite some time because they are at the age when they want to express their own identity and I totally understand. that … But I did my best to make this cool montage and guess what … They finally let me post !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore and I’m going to celebrate … Oh shit I guess cool moms don’t do that … Ok I’ll just read a book instead. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

