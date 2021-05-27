Entertainment
More actresses accuse Hollywood director of luring them into sexually charged auditions
ATLANTA – FOX 5 I-Team previously told you that seven actresses from across the country accused Atlanta-based director and acting coach Troy Rowland of luring them into the sexually provocative audition video for a role that didn’t. did not exist.
Now, five other actresses have contacted FOX 5 I-Team after seeing our report, saying the same had happened to them.
“I will never forget it. I had brought like lingerie, very revealing underwear,” said Houston actress Mohini Sane.
Four years ago, Sane went to a hotel to audition for her interim coach, Troy Rowland. She said he asked her to wear revealing lingerie.
“Come to think of it now, this (hotel) is definitely not a place where you would have an audition,” Sane said.
She put it behind her until last week when she saw our I-Team investigation into the same Troy Rowland.
Team I spoke to seven actresses who studied with Troy Rowland. They all say he urged them to try out the role of a stripper named Keisha in a spin-off of the famous “Power” TV series. He told them to record a provocative, partially naked audition tape.
“He saw me as vulnerable and an easy target,” Kaitlin Bryant said.
But “Power” casting director Rori Bergman told the actresses and later the I-Team that there was no role for a stripper named Keisha in the spin-off. Additionally, she had no working relationship with Troy Rowland.
Rori Bergman told the I-Team that the auditions were “wrong” and “I want this guy to never be able to do that to anyone else again.”
“No one had a clue that behind closed doors he was preying on women like this,” Los Angeles actress Erika Davis said.
RELATED: Actresses say Hollywood director acting coach lured them into sex auditions for role that didn’t exist
In a complaint to the FTC, an actress said Rowland was guilty of “pornographic impersonation, coercion, fraud and revenge.”
Mohini Sane suddenly felt that she might have been one of Troy Rowland’s first victims.
“Seeing these girls and hearing their story of what they went through. It was too close to home. And just the shock that went through my body, that’s what I went through too. And to hear. their story. It was me. It was me, “Sane said.
Mohini Sane is one of five other women who saw our survey and told the I-Team that they too were attracted to Troy Rowland in sexually provocative auditions. And they wanted people to understand how they were betrayed by a man they trusted.
“He told me I’m going to have an audition for a show. An HBO show,” Sane said.
Mohini Sane was an actress in Houston in 2017 when she started taking classes with Troy Rowland. She says he told her about a new role on HBO: A Woman Having an Affair with a Married Man.
Although Rowland is not a casting director, he arranged an audition at this hotel. Her texts from 2017 show that she was planning to attend her acting class this weekend in November.
Mohini says she arrived at the hotel and changed into revealing lingerie and Rowland told her to get on the bed. He took out a video camera.
“He said let me take a pic of you on your stomach in your underwear. Let me, I want you to straighten up, pull your back as much as you can. Look at the camera, like that. was what you would look like if you seduced someone, ”
So how did this happen? Each of them told me essentially the same story of how they fell into the Troy Rowland trap.
Rowland was a successful Hollywood director, with legitimate ties to the industry, they told me. A teacher who spoke openly about God. A coach and mentor who ran a loving family business with his wife and sometimes daughter by his side.
One woman said:
“He’s taking you. He feared God, and he loved and adored him (his wife). We didn’t expect anything like that from him. It was easy to trust him.”
“Heartwarming, terrifying and scary, because you put your trust in the hands of someone to coach and mentor you when they really have other motives behind their heads,” Sane said.
We have attempted to contact Troy Rowland regarding the latest allegations. Like he did when we first tried to talk to him, he didn’t respond.
_____
