Diddy posts a #TBT with Jennifer Lopez and why not?

Combs posted a photo of himself with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on Thursday and a lot of people want to believe the move was the biggest shot attempt since Michael Jordan’s legendary ring beater in the 1989 NBA Finals between Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
See you, Papi!
Combs and Lopez were famous between 1999 and 2001, and the couple have maintained a friendship over the years.
Combs praised Lopez and his famous ass in a 2014 interview with Access Hollywood about the video for his song, “Booty.”
“Oh my God, oh my God! I’m so lucky to have this great woman in my story,” Diddy would have said
watching the video. “She’s one of the tallest I’ve ever seen. Come on girl!”
For his part, Lopez said on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” in 2019
that her romantic relationship with Combs “was just a crazy, heightened time in my life.”
“He had been in the music business and had all this success; I was just starting and doing my first album when I met him. He became kind of a mentor to me then. . We had this kind of crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang. “(Almost literally. Remember that nightclub incident?)
Last year, the couple virtually came together on Instagram for a dance party, which included Lopez’s fiance, sports analyst and former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.
She and Rodriguez recently separated and she has reportedly spent time with another ex-fiance, actor Ben Affleck.
Has Combs just thrown his hat in the ring since Lopez seems to be revisiting old loves or is he just trolling us because he’s a Bad Boy for life?
Who knows? We just appreciate being back to the very beginning.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit