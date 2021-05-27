This Weekend’s Hollywood Area Events





HOLLYWOOD, CA Looking for things to do in the Hollywood area? Your Hollywood Patch Community Calendar is a great way to keep tabs on what’s happening near you and find out about local events that match your interests. Here are some of the events taking place in town this weekend. Want to see your event in the next roundup? You can add it to the calendar using this form. As always, it’s free to post an event in your community. To reach more people, you can promote your event and share it nearby for $ 1 per day per community. Featured event: META GIVEN wrote two famous cookbooks, a modern encyclopedia! When: Thursday May 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday May 27 at 5:30 p.m. What: META GIVEN was born in the Missouri Ozarks to James Henry and Eliza Ann (Lacy) Given. She was their first daughter. META GIVEN WRITING A MODERN COOKBOOK ENCYCLOPEDIA AND SELLING MILLIONS OF COPIES. META GIVEN stayed in Missouri to attend school and teach throughout … Read more Featured Event: META GIVEN Wrote Two Famous Cookbooks, A Modern Encyclopedia! (Danette Mondou) Featured event: 2021 “ Immersive Van Gogh ” exhibition: Los Angeles When: Thursday May 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday May 27 at 5:00 p.m. What: Immersive Van Gogh Opens Thursday, May 27, 2021 Secret Venue, Los Angeles, CA – Details to be announced closer to opening date FromImmersive Van Gogh Exhibit Los Angeles: “The ‘Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit’ Venue Takes Over , and is a secret hotel located in the heart of Los An … Learn more Featured Event: 2021 “ Immersive Van Gogh ” Exhibition: Los Angeles (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Estate Planning Webinar / Living Trust 3pm PST + Holiday Gift! When: Friday May 28 at 12:01 am

Friday May 28 at 12:01 am Or: Free Estate Planning and Living Trust Workshop (Live Q&A) 3:00 p.m. PST

Friday May 28 at 12:01 am Or: Free Estate Planning and Living Trust Workshop (Live Q&A) 3:00 p.m. PST

Free Estate Planning and Living Trust Workshop (Live Q&A) 3:00 p.m. PST What: Click here to register for the FREE Estate Planning & Life Trust Workshop + Live Q&A Enter to Win a Free 4 Day / 3 Night Stay in Las Vegas! ** Join our webinar on June 28, Friday at 3 p.m. PST. Find out how to best protect your family and property. Learn how to avoid the probate court … Learn more Featured Event: Estate Planning Webinar / Living Trust 3pm PST + Vacation Giveaway! (Bill Wilson) Featured event: Circus at sunset Featured event: Forest Lawn Memorial Day Keepsake – Virtual 2021: LA When: Monday May 31 at 9.45 a.m.

Monday May 31 at 9.45 a.m. What: Forest Lawn 106th Memorial Day Commemoration Monday, May 31, 2021 – 10 am Prelude Music: 9.45 am Online via Facebook with Forest Lawn 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA FromForest Lawn: "Forest Lawn will mark its 106th Memorial Memorial Day with a virtual same … Learn more Featured Event: Forest Lawn Memorial Day Keepsake – Virtual 2021: LA (Susan C. Schena)

