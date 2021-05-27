Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie with The Rock: how and where to watch this summer





Walt Disney Pictures

Get ready for jungle-themed puns and references to Disneyland as a Jungle Cruise Movie finally hits theaters in July 2021, featuring Disney favorites Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt. Here’s everything we know about the Amazon adventure so far. The jungle cruise: how and when to watch Due to delays caused by the COVID-19[feminine pandémie, Disney Jungle Cruise sort le 30 juillet après avoir été retardé de plus d’un an. Il sera lancé dans les cinémas et via payantAccès PremierauDisney Plus ce jour-là, et sera mis à la disposition de tous les abonnés Disney Plus sans frais supplémentaires trois mois plus tard. Jusqu’à ce qu’il soit plus largement disponible, l’accès au film dans Premier Access coûtera 30 $ supplémentaires en plus de votre facture mensuelle pour le service de diffusion en continu de Disney. L’intrigue et les bandes-annonces: De quoi s’agit-il dans Jungle Cruise? Le film Jungle Cruise est basé sur leDisneylandbalade du même nom.Johnson jouera un skipper nommé Frankqui prend le personnage de Blunt Lily et son frère McGregor – joué par l’humoriste britanniqueJack Whitehall, que vous reconnaissez peut-êtreSérie Good Omens sur Amazon Prime– en mission pour trouver un arbre qui a des pouvoirs de guérison magiques. Le voyage les verra combattre des animaux sauvages et rivaliser avec une expédition allemande rivale, Disney ajoutant qu’il y aura un «élément surnaturel». Selon Blunt, qui a également joué dansLe récent retour de Mary Poppins de Disney, “c’est une histoire d’amour.” Une grande partie des informations sur le tournage, la production, l’intrigue et le casting provenaient à l’origine de la page Instagram de The Rock, qui avait également exprimé précédemmentPersonnage de Moana Maui pour Disney. “[It’s] the adventure of a lifetime, “The Rock said in a behind-the-scenes video. Before the next release date, a new trailer released at the end of May showing Jesse Plemons villain, submarine captain. Disneyland Jungle Cruise: What is it?

Bettmann / Getty

It’s no surprise that Disney is tackling another film based on the tour, following the success of its Pirates of the Caribbean Film Franchise. The Jungle Cruise is even older than the Pirate Ride – it was the only attraction in Adventureland on the day Disneyland opened in 1955. The Jungle Cruise attraction features a boat ride through an artificial jungle, with each tour led by a skipper who follows a script filled with puns. The boat crosses crocodiles, piranhas, monkeys, elephants, rhinos, cannibals, hippos and of course theinfamous back water, the eighth wonder of the world. In preparation for the film, Johnson said on Instagram that Disney’s imaginations allowed him to see the original concept art of the jungle cruise 1950s, as well as giving it an “oral / visual history lesson behind the iconic merry-go-round and its infamous skippers and relentlessly entertaining.” The journey is currently under review at Disneyland and Disney World to include new scenes and remove outdated cultural representations. It is set to reopen at Disneyland on July 16, in time for the film’s release. Casting and crew: who’s in it?

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, whose previous credits include The Shallows and The Commuter, the official cast includes: The Rock as Frank

Emily Blunt as Lily Houghton

Jack Whitehall as McGregor Houghton

Jesse Plemons as the villain

Paul Giamatti

Edgar Ramrez as Aguirre

Raphael Alejandro as Zacchaeus

Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington

Simone Lockhart as Anna

Calderon renowned as Quila Other characters listed for the film include warriors and mercenaries, hotel and bar patrons, soldiers and archaeologists, valets and a butler, merchants and animal sellers. , bus drivers, tourists and members of society from Germany, France, Italy and London. New movies coming in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

