Ford kicks off season with free concerts





LOS ANGELES, CA The Ford on Wednesday announced its return to live music on July 30 with two weeks of free outdoor performances featuring music ranging from pop to classical, and improv theater to taiko drums, a- was announced on Wednesday.

The historic amphitheater, which recently underwent an $ 80 million renovation, will offer a wide range of international and local music and performing arts, with partnerships with Los Angeles-based artistic communities such as the American Cinematheque. , Colibri Entertainment, Long Beach Opera, LXV Enterprises, Mixed Sentiments, Boleros De Noche and Pacific Opera Project. The reopening marks the return to live performances at the historic site after the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The upcoming season, July 30 to October 31, is the venue’s premiere under the direction of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. The 2021 Ford season will feature Patti Smith and her friends on September 3 for an evening of music, poetry and readings, as well as Los Angeles soul-rock band Vintage Trouble on September 16.

Singer-songwriter Father John Misty is scheduled to perform two free shows with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on September 22 and 23. As part of Gustavo Dudamel’s Pan-American Music Initiative, which will be featured at several venues including the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford over the next five years, the Ford will feature “Pan-American Hoy ! ” on October 15, a one-day showcase showcasing the music of the Americas.

In partnership with LXV Enterprises, “A Night of` Pinoy’-tainment!” On August 29, artists from the Filipino American world of music, hip-hop and comedy. Opera performances will include a co-production with Long Beach Opera on August 14 and 15 featuring a dual program featuring Arnold Schoenberg’s “Pierrot Lunaire” and Kate Soper’s “Voices from the Killing Jar,” an evening of written stories a century apart in a production that allows female characters to take control of their own narratives.

In partnership with the American Cinematheque, the Ford will present two family movie nights the week before Halloween, including “The Muppet Movie” on October 23 and an additional night to be announced on October 24. Ford’s centennial season, which would have been commemorated in 2020, will be celebrated in 2022. Tickets for the free concerts will be distributed by invitation to essential workers, fans and community organizations across the county, and on Ford’s website. To register and participate, visit the site by July 5 to register and receive an email about free tickets. For everyone else, tickets go on sale June 15. Further ticketing information is available on the Ford website: www.theford.com/. City News Service

