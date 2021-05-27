Ryan Reynolds reflects on his life with “permanent” anxiety

Image source: Getty / Mark Sagliocco

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and after more than a year of going through one stressful situation after another, it’s important to have frank conversations about managing our mental health. In an Instagram graphic on Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds opened up about his personal experience with anxiety in an effort to inspire fans to be honest about their mental health needs with themselves and their loved ones.

“We don’t talk enough about mental health and we don’t do enough to de-stigmatize talk about it.”

“May is almost over. It is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Which brings me to that, ”the graph says. “One of the reasons I’m posting this article so late is because I push myself and important things slip away. And one of the reasons I’m pushing myself is my lifelong buddy, anxiety. I know that I’m not alone, and more importantly, to all of those like me who take too long, overthink, overwork, worry and most of all know that you are not alone. We don’t talk enough mental health and we’re not doing enough to de-stigmatize talking about it. But, like this post, better late than never. I hope … “

Reynolds first approached his personal story with anxiety in a 2018 interview with The New York Times, saying, “I have anxiety, I have always had anxiety. Both in the slight “I’m anxious about this” kind of thing, and I’ve been in the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which isn’t fun. ”Following his last statement , Reynolds best friend Hugh Jackman praised the dead Pool the star’s courage to speak out about her mental health history. “Seeing your honesty is not only courageous but, I’m sure it will help countless other people struggling with anxiety. Yours!” he wrote. Read Reynolds’ full Instagram post here.