Avengers 2 star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Kraven The Hunter movie





Sony is moving forward with a film about Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson portraying the sportsman.

Since Sony Pictures’ agreement with Disney to allow Spider Man in the MCU, the studio was eager to find ways to make films that take advantage of other characters and facets of the Spider-Man universe. Now Sony is moving forward with classic Spidey villain movie Kraven the hunter, andAvengers: Age of Ultron starAaron Taylor-Johnson was chosen to play the accomplice sportsman. Sonystart launched its own universe of Marvel characters with the role of Tom HardyVenom,which was a worldwide success in 2018 as it grossed $ 856 million worldwide.Venom: May there be carnage, due in theaters in September, with aMorbiusfilm with Jared Leto scheduled for release in 2022. RELATED: New ‘Loki’ Character Posters Welcome MCU Fans to TVA Engage as a Sony starKraven the hunter, a project confirmed by the studio last year, marks Taylor-Johnson’s return to cinematic representations of Marvel properties, with Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves reportedly being offered the role before the studio chose Johnson. This casting news follows the previous announcement that Margin calldirectorJ.C. Chandor signed on to direct the comic book adaptation, working on a screenplay written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Of course, Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to Hollywood franchises. He played the title role ofKick ass, starred in 2014Godzillamovie, and portrayed Quicksilver’s version of the MCU inAvengers: Age of Ultron. After recently starring in Christopher Nolan’sPrinciple, Taylor-Johnson will soon appear inThe king’s man(which will arrive in theaters later this year on December 22) as well as the Brad Pitt action flickHigh-speed train. Kraven is unique among Villains in that he doesn’t have any awesome superpowers, mutations, or tech at his disposal. In fact, Kraven is driven by an obsession and determination to be known as the best hunter in the world, a goal that leads him to seek out Spider-Man in the hopes of gaining the glory of hunting him down. Audiences, especially fans of the character, will be eager to see how non-story Spider-Man affects the unfolding of the film’s plot, especially since the character will not be aiming for his usual trophy. If Sony will he reunite the protagonists ofVenom,Morbius, andKraven the hunter It’s also a question mark that’s sure to spark excitement and speculation among fans. It’s also worth noting that Sony Pictures has had a disappointing track record in announcing the development of Spider-Man spinoff films purely for nothing coming from those projects. The most notable ad of this type would easily beSilver and blackofThe old guardDirector Gina Prince-Bythewood, who spoke about heroines Silver Sable and Black Cat, has been canceled by Sony and reworked into a proposed limited series. Similar character-centric projects like Nightwatch and Silk have followed each other in a similar fashion – the former is particularly disappointing since Spike Lee was attached to directing at one point. But with a charismatic actor like Taylor-Johnson attached toKraven the hunter, it seems that Sony’s project on the exploits of Sergei Kravinoff could hold up well. Kraven the hunteris slated for release on January 13, 2023. MORE: ‘Temple Run’ Comes To TV As A Competition Show Source:Sony Pictures The ‘Eternals’ trailer is full of Easter eggs









