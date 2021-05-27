Entertainment
Disneyland finally reopens to out-of-state guests
Non-California residents can reserve their park tickets online effective immediately.
May 27, 2021
2 min read
Disney (DIS) lovers across the country can finally rejoice.
The California-based park announced this week that, for the first time since pre-pandemic times, out-of-state visitors will be allowed to reenter through its doors to spend their quality time with Mickey Mouse.
Non-California residents can book their tickets for the park online effective immediately, with the park gates officially opening to out-of-state visitors on June 15.
Disneyland has also extended its reservation window to 120 days from the day of the reservation in hopes of maximizing guest bookings through the summer.
Since the park reopened earlier this spring, customers have been required to make a reservation and purchase a ticket for the same day they wish to enter the park, due to capacity limitations under Covid protocols.
“Since we began our phased reopening of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on April 30, guests have experienced countless magical moments at Happiest Place on Earth,” the company said in a statement. declaration. “From saying hello to beloved Disney characters, laughing at favorite attractions, and enjoying themed goodies throughout the resort, the magic is definitely here at Disneyland Resort!”
Customers will still be required to wear masks throughout the park.
The new opening guidelines come at an exciting time for the park, which will debut at its Avengers Campus lot on June 4.
The new zone features two new rides – a family vehicle called “Web Slinger” inspired by Spiderman and a more thrilling freefall ride dubbed “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!”
Disney reported that its theme parks lost the company a whopping $ 2.6 billion in revenue in the last quarter of 2020, with pandemic-related closures making profits nearly impossible in the past year.
Hong Kong and Shanghai Disney Parks remain open with restrictions in place, Disneyland Paris is expected to reopen on June 17, and Tokyo Disneyland is expected to reopen in July.
