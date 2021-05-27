Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez Set Drama ‘Mrs. Davis’ at Peacock





In a competitive situation, Peacock gave a direct commission for a new drama series from Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez. The series is called “Mrs. Davis. Plot details on the series are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be an exploration of faith versus technology and an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Peacock gave the show an order for 10 episodes. “In a year that seemed totally surreal, we teamed up with Damon to create the world of ‘Mrs. Davis really takes the cake, ”Hernandez said. “For having the support of Warner Bros., who championed our vision from the start, and for now having the perfect home in Peacock alongside Susan [Rovner], Lisa [Katz], and the rest of their amazing team – I’m at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life. Lindelof and Hernandez are co-authors of the series, with Hernandez also scheduled to serve as showrunner. Both will produce executive products. Warner Bros. Television is the studio, with Lindelof and Hernandez currently under global contract to WBTV “Tara Hernandez is a surprisingly original talent,” said Lindelof. “Talking about ‘Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane during the pandemic … I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of you. Hernandez was most recently a writer and co-executive producer on CBS’s single-camera comedy “Young Sheldon.” Previously, she was a writer and co-executive producer on “The Big Bang Theory,” working on both shows for several seasons. It is taken over by WME. Lindelof has previously co-created the critically acclaimed HBO shows “Watchmen,” based on the graphic novel of the same name, and “The Leftovers,” based on the novel of the same name by fellow co-creator Tom Perotta. Lindelof also served as showrunner on both shows. He was also co-creator and co-showrunner of the hit series “Lost”. His film credits include “World War Z”, “Tomorrowland” and “Star Trek”. He is replaced by Range Media Partners and Myman Greenspan.







