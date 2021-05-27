Fiber Fest weekend retreat planned in Claremore | Culture & Leisure





CLAREMORE The Fiber Fest Weekend Retreat at Shepherds Cross combines all of the one-day workshops into one super fiber weekend, June 17-19, 8:30 am-3:30pm Residents of the area can register for three days of learning about the treatment of any type of fiber; Shepherds Cross teaches with wool. Lessons will include washing, dyeing, wet felting, carding, picking, fuselage, spinning, needle felting and weaving. The class has a minimum of two and a maximum of 20 participants, so early registration is encouraged. The classes go a little further; they teach some history of fiber arts and practical technology. The retreats are complemented by hands-on learning tools available at the Educational Farm Museum and a collection of fiber arts from around the world. The retreat fee is only $ 179 for the three days. Any day costs $ 74 per day. All materials are provided. Each participant will take home several finished products. Drinks will be served at two breaks per day, but customers will need to bring a lunch bag each day. Shepherds Cross is an accredited agri-tourism facility, a Made in Oklahoma company that processes the only animal welfare approved fiber sold in the United States that is chemical-free, hormone-free, free-roaming, and all-natural. Shepherds Cross is home to a mini woolen mill, processing wool from their own sheep raised there. Shepherds Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, year round, and closed on certain holidays. Shepherds Cross is at 16792 E. 450 Road. Registration is compulsory. For more information and the registration form, visit https://shepherdscross.com/fiber-fest.htmlor dial 918-342-5911.

