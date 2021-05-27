Entertainment
Author Lois Ehlert Captivated Kids With ‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’
Michelangelo painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. It would be too high for little kids to see, so Lois Ehlert of Milwaukee places her art on the floor leading up to the Milwaukee Public Library’s Central Library Children’s Room when it was renovated in 1998.
Driven by a commission from interior designer Susie Fondrie, Ehlert thought of the pictograms she had seen during a visit to Peru. Ehlert therefore fashioned pictographic animals to welcome children into space.
“I had to come to terms with the idea that people would step on my art,” Ehlert said with a chuckle in a 2008 interview with Sentinel Journal editor Geeta Sharma Jensen. (His pictographic animals are in linoleum.) “It’s kind of an inverted Sistine Chapel. When the kids come into the room, they jump from one animal on the floor to another. This floor will probably last longer than I do. “
Ehlert died Tuesday in Milwaukee of natural causes, according to her editor, Simon & Schuster. She was 86 years old.
As an author and illustrator, Ehlert made her early love of color and natural shapes the first reading experiences of many children. Her familiar children’s picture books include “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom”, which she illustrated; “Eat the alphabet”; and “Color Zoo,” which won a Caldecott award as one of the best picture books of the year. She wrote and illustrated the last two.
According to Simon & Schuster, “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom”, written by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault, has sold over 12 million copies.
Ehlert’s illustrated memoir for young readers, “The Scraps Book: Notes From a Colorful Life,” describes how she developed her collage and shape techniques to tell stories.
She was born in Beaver Dam. “I was lucky, I grew up with parents who made things with their hands,” she wrote. Her mother shared sewing scissors with her; his father taught Ehlert to paint, saw and hammer nails.
His father installed a folding table for his workspace. She treasured it so much that she took it with her when she left home for art school. Ehlert studied at the Layton School of Art and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
After graduating, Ehlert worked in graphic design while illustrating a few books for other writers. She combined her interest in creating books with her love of gardening in her first solo picture book, “Growing Vegetable Soup” (1987).
In a 2011 interview, Ehlert told Sentinel Journal’s Don Walker that she first creates the art, then finds the words. Specifically, she makes a dummy book and determines what will happen on each page.
“My art technique is called collage,” she told young readers in “The Scraps Book”. “I cut out pieces, like puzzle pieces, which I put together and glue in place.”
She confessed that she was a mess at work. “Pieces are strewn all over the studio, and other pieces are stuck to the bottom of my shoes.”
Giving trade secrets, she explained, “I use weird tools to create texture; I splash paint with a toothbrush or I rub a pencil on my grater ”.
In 1999, the Milwaukee Public Library made Ehlert the first living writer to be listed on its Wisconsin Writers Wall of Fame at the Central Library, joining legends such as Carl Sandburg, Lorine Niedecker, Aldo Leopold and Thornton Wilder.
Coincidentally, Ehlert died just two days after another author-illustrator famous for his collage picture books for children: Eric Carle, creator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”.
Contact Jim Higgins at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @jhiggy.
