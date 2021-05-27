Keystone native Claire Taylor reflects on TV and the pandemic in her role in the entertainment industry

Claire Taylor speaks at SeriesFest. As the director of programming for the television-focused festival, the Keystone native has seen the entertainment industry adapt throughout the year.

Photo by Dog Daze Photography

At first, Claire Taylor didn’t think the coronavirus pandemic would drastically affect her career. Like others, the programming director of nonprofit Denvers SeriesFest believed it would be short-lived and the TV-focused festival would take place in June as usual. Over the weeks, however, she realized that it would not just affect the 2020 festival, but the festival the following year and beyond.

SeriesFest offers year-round programming for creatives entering the entertainment industry. It ends with a festive festival each summer that includes panels, screenings, contests, education and more. As production halted in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere in the industry, Taylor wasn’t sure what it would mean for the festival if he ran out of network premieres or new scripts.

Some procedures incorporated the pandemic into the script with the actors wearing masks, while other shows only recently resumed filming. Scenes and character arcs have been rewritten to fit smaller, safer sets. Programs started and stopped in waves that are coming back to life this spring and Taylor attributes that to the increase in vaccinations and the hiring of COVID-19 compliance officers, who are helping teams change their approach to maximize the security.

The pandemic has also bled in the creative work submitted to SeriesFest. Taylor has seen inspirational and virus-themed scripts as well as movies made on cell phones or teleconferencing software like Zoom to such an extent that it has become a category for the festival.

Although SeriesFest only has 64 titles competing this year rather than the usual hundreds, the hiatus doesn’t have as much of an impact on the festival as it does on television networks. On the contrary, Taylor said the biggest impact was that other events like the Tribeca Film Festival shifted their schedules and suddenly made June a busy time.

You have to prove to the public that you are the one they should spend money on and hook up on, Taylor said.

With a theme of Fest Different, SeriesFest did so by switching to a virtual format last year, similar to Breck Film Fest, which allowed it to expand its reach with online Q&A with stars from series like Outlander that might not have made it to Denver. even in a normal year. They also focused on mentors like the Executive Rise Mentorship, which matches mentees and mentors of color.

The key to the pivot of the pandemic was to bring storytelling to the fore in homes. Engaging storytelling is the focus of the festival, and that’s what put Taylor on the entertainment path in the first place.

Raised in Keystone, Taylor first got a glimpse of the entertainment world by doing children’s shows at the Breckenridge Backstage Theater. Her mother would have to hold her hand and move the shy child through to auditions, but Taylor opened up and became confident once on stage. This led to doing Grease, The Wiz, and Hello Dolly in high school with the support of acting teachers and groups like Stephanie Texera, Cathie Hill, and Caroline Foley. She was also influenced by the collective tastes of her family in Mel Brooks films and WWII stories like Saving Private Ryan.

Although she grew up playing tennis, Taylor did not take the path of extreme sports like the other children of Summit County and instead found herself a community of friends who would also engage in production, theater. and other aspects of the industry.

I’ve always had an inherent love for storytelling, Taylor said. I just think there’s something really powerful about watching the movie that you personally relate to, but you can also find someone else who has that favorite line from The Wizard of Oz or knows all the words of Rent.

Taylor received a theater degree from the University of Northern Colorado at Greeley and moved to New York City after selling her car when she had never been there before. Still, she didn’t feel satisfied with acting, so she ended up at Triptyk Studios to try her hand at television and theater production. The job took her to work behind the scenes, developing scripts and working with writers, giving notes to composers, conducting rehearsals and hiring directors.

Really, as a producer you have your arms around a lot of departments, which is amazing, Taylor said. You are really in charge of the creative version of the property. This is where I found my strength. I love getting everything back on track. Whether it’s putting a play on stage and having the audience come in and experience it live, or if it’s just putting something in front of the camera.

Originally from Keystone, Claire Taylor moved to New York City after college to pursue a career in theater. That dream turned into TV production and she returned to Colorado to work with SeriesFest in Denver.

Photo by Dog Daze Photography

After seven years in New York City, Triptyk Studios began opening a studio in Los Angeles, and Taylor began moving west. But she was intercepted by SeriesFest co-founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook, who told her about the new organization. Taylor liked the fact that she could make a difference outside of established markets and jumped at the opportunity to return to her home state.

She was hired to lead the Storytellers Initiative, a screenplay writing competition that saw her read hundreds of submissions, work with a production company to select the winners, and then host a live performance of the scripts read. at the festival.

It was my bread and butter, right in my theatrical vein, Taylor said. But as (Smith Westbrook) and (Kleiner) developed the organization, there was a definite need for someone full time to get their hands in the creative pot and start producing and coordinating a lot of these. things.

Taylor became director of programming in 2016, and her duties have morphed to include observing pilots in the hope of enlightenment and network overviews as well as managing more competitions. She is also working on a woman leading the mentorship in partnership with Shondaland of Grays Anatomy Fame.

She personally enjoyed producing theater more, but as a big fan of television she loves getting to know creators. She also enjoys how the medium of television allows for character growth and change in sets over multiple seasons of storytelling.

It feels very authentic, even though it’s a very fantastic property, because it shows how people and the human experience really work, Taylor said.

The cast of SeriesFest has remained steadfast throughout the pandemic as Taylor has worked with six other passionate people. She credits the resilience of Smith Westbrook, Kleiner and the rest of the small team for the successful transition to virtual presence.

One of the main takeaways from the past year is that they don’t have to be limited to six days in Denver, and the ease of virtual programming will likely stay for a while. SeriesFest is also exploring a monthly subscription as well as a podcast.

We want to continue celebrating this Denver community. Colorado, as a state, has some of the nation’s biggest film and television festivals between US and Telluride and Denver Film, Taylor said. But also, television is universal. The storytelling is galactic. It is beyond our knowledge, even as humans, what this kind of sharing does for our souls.

This summer SeriesFest, which runs from June 24 to July 11, will be virtual although Taylor is hoping for an in-person event at Red Rocks Amphitheater that will combine music and television before the festival returns to normal in 2022. Visit SeriesFest.com for more information.