Filmmaker Slips Great Anime Reference Into Czech Hockey Documentary





Czech hockey team at the 1998 Nagano Olympics Photo: Brian Bahr / Allsport (Getty Images) Today, Twitter user @VoltySquirrel asked their subscribers to check out the opening titles of a 2018 hockey documentary titled Nagano bands on the official Olympic Games website, promising that you are not ready for what is to come. It’s a big sale for today’s jaded netizens, but it’s really hard to imagine anyone being ready for the opening sequence of this film. Nagano bands is about the Czech Republics’ surprise victory over Russia in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, but that story isn’t what makes this intro so amazing (and how is really the case). Saying more would spoil it more than we already have, so just click on that link and watch it for yourself. Here is another exciting hockey shot so you have a chance to click on the link above. Czech hockey team vs USA hockey team Photo: Jamie Squire / Allsport (Getty Images) So yeah that’s the fucking god Neon Genesis Evangelion intro, one of the great television openings of all time, but cut back to be on the tumultuous decades of Czech history, from Soviet domination to that great hockey victory. It has a cruel angels thesis, it has a big blinking white text, and everything is exciting together, like on Evangelion. His unbelievable, not only because of the thoroughness of the reference, but because it comes out of nowhere. Evangelion is about a whiny kid who really doesn’t want to get into a big robot and fight monsters, with complicated religious imagery (which is mostly a red herring). Nagano bands concerns hockey, the only apparent link being that Evangelion was made in Japan and the Nagano Olympics were held in Japan. But, maybe even After Interestingly, director Ondej Hudeek doesn’t seem to have bothered to hide the fact that he raised the Evangelion in for Nagano bands. It’s a conscious, somewhat inexplicable tribute, not an attempt to shoot one at people, as evidenced by the fact that he semi-regularly tweets on the Evangelion reference in the film (even when asking who is the nerd behind this? when someone discovered the clip in 2019). Hudeeks’ benchmark went viral today, which gave him a chance to celebrating the fact that he was finally able to make the twitter anime go crazy after three years of sitting on this amazing Easter egg. As we say on Evangelion: Congratulations!







