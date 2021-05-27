A Memorial Day ceremony, activities on Lake Nottingham, hit movies returning to the big screen and a sunset concert series: Tricias Memorial Day Weekend Picks 05/28/21

Memorial Day Ceremony

Join the Freedom Park Memorial Committee and VFW Post 10721 for its 17th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards Monday at 3 p.m.

Each year, the last Monday in May marks Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States in honor of those who have lost their lives serving in the country’s armed forces. It was originally called Decoration Day because people decorated the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers, flags and wreaths. It is sometimes confused with Veterans Day. Memorial Day is a day to remember the men and women who have died in service, while Veterans Day celebrates the service of all American veterans.

Locally, you can honor the heroes we have lost in the line of duty by attending the Memorial Day Ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards on Monday at 3 p.m. The Freedom Park Memorial Committee and VFW Post 10721 will host its 17th ceremony. annual in memory of all veterans of the armed forces and emergency response agencies who have served our country, and especially those of Eagle County who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and security.

The program will also include the recognition of the limestone fragment from the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, the unveiling of the new memorial wall containing plaques donated by local citizens to support the memorial and official military honors for William M. Hammon , MD, Col US Army Medical Corps.

The ceremony will take place at the Freedom Park Memorial American Flag Pole Plaza in Edwards on Miller Ranch Road on the west side of the pond at 3 p.m. The service will include local dignitaries, veterans, members of Boy Scout Troops 222 and 231, and soloists singing patriotic songs.

Lake Nottingham and SunsetLIVE! Concerts

The SunsetLIVE! a series of concerts take place at the Terrace Avon Performance Pavilion on Sundays throughout the summer.

Photo by Jon Resnick

Nothing says summer like going out on a lake. Lake Nottingham in Avon is now open for swimming and SUP and paddle boat rentals are available through SUP Colorado on the north shore of Nottingham Beach. Non-motorized boats under 16 feet are permitted and a PFD is required for all passengers. The town of Avon has designated launch areas adjacent to the docks on the north and south sides of the lake.

Check out some of Nottingham Lakes’ iconic recreation programs:

Freestyle in open water

Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. from June 10

Dunk-N-Dash racing duathlon series

Mondays at 6:00 p.m. from June 28

Daddy daughter do you 2K

Colorado Open Water Swimming Championships

Outdoor fitness offerings begin in June with spin, yoga, and HIIT classes. The Nottingham Park Fit Court will be used for some classes but remains available for daily use. Basketball, volleyball, tennis and pickleball courts are also available.

In addition to sporting activities, descend to The Terrace at the Avon Performance Pavilion on Sunday evenings for occasional musical performances by local Eagle County musicians. It is a great place to relax on weekends while enjoying a spectacular sunset and great music while lounging on the lake, beach, lawn or directly on the patio.

Here is the queue for the next Sundays. Check avon.org for more information on the artists performing as the schedule is updated

05/30: Kevin Danzig

6/6: Jubilee

06/13: Johnny Schleper Trio

6/20: Burnsville Blues Band

Keep in mind that you can no longer park on North Frontage Road so the use of public transportation is encouraged as well as walking or biking to get to the park. Free on-street parking is available, including West Beaver Creek Boulevard and Lake Street, as well as in the Avon Recreation Center and Avon Elementary School parking lots.

Capitol Theater open

The Capitol Theater at Eagle Ranch is now open after being closed for 16 months due to the pandemic.

Karm Trygg / Daily Special

It’s been a year and four months since the Capitol Theater showed a movie. The Eagle Ranch Cinema opened last weekend and is excited to introduce two new releases over Memorial Day weekend.

Last March we thought we would be closed for a few weeks and now here we are. I was so excited to serve moviegoers again, said Karm Trygg, director of the Capitol Theater. The Eagle community has offered so much support throughout it all and we can’t wait to see everyone again. People are ready to go to the movies.

There is something about going to the movies that can’t be beat. It’s about planning when to leave and inviting others to join you. It’s the ritual of buying popcorn or snacks and then getting lost for a while while surrounded by interesting storyline, great cinematography, and sheet music.

Going to the movies is something you do after being out all day on that bike ride or hike and then you come here to sit and relax. People are excited to be social after COVID-19 restrictions, Trygg said.

On Friday, the Capitol Theater will show Cruella and A Quiet Place Part 2. They will continue to show Godzilla vs. Kong and Raya and the Last Dragon. The Capitol Theater will also begin broadcasting Matinees next weekend. Payment for cinema tickets can now be made with credit cards as well as cash. Find out what’s playing on their website, vailmovies.com or call the cinema line at 970.476.5661.

Speaking of theaters, the Riverwalk Theater will also begin showing summer blockbuster movies. Edwards’ local facility has remained open for most of the pandemic offering more than movies. It has become a great meal destination with the Smokin J BBQ Joint serving dishes like breast nachos. Soft Serve Wednesday means $ 2 ice cream cones all day. Happy hour is every afternoon from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Enjoy $ 5 Vail Brewing Company drafts, $ 6 glasses of wine, $ 5 pizza slices and nachos breast at $ 7.

This Saturday, meet at the Memorial Day Weekend Riverwalk Block Party in front of the Riverwalk Theater with BBQ, live music from The Evolution and dancing in the streets, literally First Street, next to the Riverwalk Theater, will be blocked off to traffic. you can move and groove and the stage will face Juniper and Main Street Grill. This event takes place between 6.30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Riverwalk Theater is open Wednesday through Sunday. Follow them on social media to find out more about what’s playing and buy tickets online at riverwalktheater.com .

Vail Daily Live

The Vail Daily Live studio is located in the Vail Daily office in Eagle-Vail. The 90-minute show will take viewers outside with interviews with remote VDL hosts and provide weather and mountain reports, information on events and activities, and details on shopping, dining and tourism. entertainment.

Meredith Kirkman / Daily Special

After nearly 40 years in the printing business, Vail Daily is launching a new live show called Vail Daily Live, or VDL for short.

VDL aims to connect with the community through interviews, live chat and the broadcast of videos submitted by viewers. It will be a fast paced show that will run daily for 90 minutes. You can watch it live from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily on YouTube, Facebook, vaildailylive.com and vaildaily.com. Or, you can watch if that’s right for you on demand on YouTube, Facebook, Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire. It will also be a podcast on Spotify.

We’ll have yours really livening up the show with other veteran morning show hosts like Ken Hoeve, Ashley LeFleur, and Ti Diaz. We’re also bringing new faces that are new to the camera but not new to the valley. Bratzo Horruitiner, Charli Kennedy and Meredith Kirkman round out the host list.

This isn’t your grandpa’s morning show, it will be a modern, fast-paced stream that connects you to the Vail Valley. Live interviews, weather, road reports, headlines, restaurants, shopping, activities and events and more will be covered each morning. Go to vaildailylive.com to learn more and to submit viewer content.

Long live the holiday weekend

The new Tiki on the Creek Bar and Grill is now open at the Grand Hyatt Vails Pool in Vail.

Daily special

Tiki by the Creek Bar and Grill

With leaves budding and temperatures rising, everyone thinks of summer and if you can’t get out of town, take a trip to the Tiki by the Creek Bar and Grill at the Grand Hyatt Vail.

This new outdoor bar and grill, located by the Grand Hyatt Vail’s pool along Gore Creek, opens this weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out drinks like the Rocky Mountain Volcano, which features spiced rum, St. James Royal white rum, and Ming Baijiu River.

Grand Hyatt Vail Executive Chef Pierson Shields has created a delicious menu to accompany the tiki theme. Try the shredded jerk chicken, chipotle mango ribs, and fried plantains.

Starting June 1, discover Tiki Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with specialty cocktails at $ 8.

Bowling in Bol

Want to play bowling at a reduced price? Until May 31, enjoy a 20% discount on Bowling in Bol at Solaris in Vail Village. For more information and to obtain a reservation (highly recommended), go to bolvail.com or call 970-476-5300.

Moonrise Minturn

Moonrise Minturn also has plenty to do this weekend. By day it’s Sunrise Minturn coffee and breakfast. At night, Moonrise Minturn turns up the volume with music and fun themed events:

Friday: Hippies and Cowboys Barre to Bar Experience – 7 p.m.

Saturday: Disco with yoga + beats at 4:30 p.m., Kirby K at 6:30 p.m. and workshop on custom hoodies Algorythm Designs

Sunday: Prize draw and donations from Merica Stennor and Company for veterans

Go to Moonrise Minturns Facebook page for details.