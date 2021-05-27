The Amazon and MGM mega-deal: what movies, what TV shows does it own?

The perfect symbol of our time, James Bond and Whole Foods will soon have the same owner.

Tech giant Amazon officially announced on Wednesday its intention to merge with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the 97-year-old studio that houses the 007 franchise, Rocky Balboa and “Thelma and Louise.” The $ 8.45 billion sale is the second largest acquisition in Amazon history after its Purchase of $ 13.4 billion whole foods in 2017.

Does the pending marriage mean future Bond installments will see the suave spy refueling at the Whole Foods hot bar between deadly missions? (Probably not, but more on that later).

Still, the mega-merger – intended to help Prime Video compete in streaming wars – leaves plenty of questions about the state of entertainment. Here, Variety attempts to respond to all persistent inquiries:

MGM had produced classics such as “Gone with the Wind” and “Legally Blonde”. Will these movies make their way to Amazon Prime Video?

Not all. The first MGM library was widely chosen, which means iconic titles such as “The Wizard of Oz”, “Singin ‘in the Rain” and “Gone with the Wind” will not be make the pilgrimage to Prime Video. Due to a deal negotiated with tycoon Ted Turner’s Turner Broadcasting in 1986, these titles – and the entire MGM list before 1986 – belong to WarnerMedia. So if you’re looking to watch the exploits of Dorothy and a certain Yellow Brick Road, an HBO Max subscription will set you back $ 15 per month.

What is included in the 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows in the MGM vault?

Rest easy, you adept at using legal jargon in everyday life. “Legally Blonde” will eventually be available to stream on the Prime. The purchase of MGM gives Amazon access to famous faces such as James Bond, Rocky Balboa and “Pink Panther”, as well as a range of films such as “The Silence of the Lambs”, “RoboCop”, ” 12 Angry Men ”,“ Basic Instinct, “Moonstruck”, “Poltergeist”, “Raging Bull”, “Stargate”, “Thelma & Louise”, “Tomb Raider” and “The Magnificent Seven”. On the television front, “Fargo”, “Vikings” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” will also be owned by Amazon. Blessed be the fruit.

With all due respect to Hannibal Lecter, James Bond is the crown jewel of the MGM empire. Will “No Time to Die” air on Amazon Prime instead of in theaters?

It’s unlikely. Even with the acquisition, Amazon will only own 50% of the franchise. ‘Bond’ producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have unprecedented creative control over the property, including the final say on everything from the film’s marketing strategy and distribution plans to potential spinoffs or television shows. and even to the eventual successor of Daniel Craig. (“We take this responsibility seriously,” Broccoli once said Variety.)

Bond is one of the oldest and most commercially successful film franchises. The first 24 entries racked up billions and billions at the box office, so Broccoli and Wilson have long denied any plans to move the movies to streaming platforms. After the merger was announced, Broccoli and Wilson were quick to recall that Bond is best seen on the big screen. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for global movie theater audiences,” they said in a statement.

What remains unclear, however, is how long it will play exclusively in theaters before finally landing on Prime Video. Either way, the deal is unlikely to be done until the big screen launch of “No Time to Die” on October 8th. However, the rollout for future installments of Bond, with Richard Madden, Rege-Jean Page – or whoever replaces Craig, could be rocked and stirred in other ways due to Amazon’s involvement in the action-packed franchise. .

Since Amazon now owns the rights to Mark Burnett’s production company, does that mean Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the infamous “Apprentice” bands?

Because Variety is a journalistic institution, we are forced to say that there is no definitive proof that such tapes exist. However, for years allegations have surfaced about inappropriate behavior by Donald Trump on the set of “The Apprentice,” the entrepreneurial-themed reality TV show that made big hits. former president a household name. These allegations include takeover allegations in which Trump freely uses the N word and the C word and calls his son Eric Trump “retarded.”

While the existence of such tapes has never been confirmed, Amazon may be the new owner of the show’s unflattering archive footage. However, it is not clear whether Bezos, who does not get along with Trump, could actually post cut footage from “The Apprentice.” In 2016, MGM and Burnett said neither MGM nor Burnett had the right to do so – possibly because Trump would own 50% of the series.

That hasn’t stopped late-night host Stephen Colbert from using his platform to urge Bezos to release the Trump Cut. “Someday soon, Bezos might be releasing the most racist thing in the MGM catalog, other than ‘Gone with the Wind’,” Colbert said Wednesday on “The Late Show”.

Does that mean every season of “Survivor” will be available on Amazon Prime?

Cue the Beach Boys singing “Wouldn’t that be nice?” When it comes to unscripted television, including “Survivor,” “The Voice,” and “Shark Tank,” it’s a bit trickier. CBS co-owns the US version of “Survivor” with MGM, which came into the picture when it bought the production company from Mark Burnett. Warner Horizon owns the US rights and ITV owns the international rights to “The Voice,” which is produced for NBC and Warner Horizon by Burnett’s shingle and then by MGM. Sony Pictures TV owns “Shark Tank” while Burnett is executive producer. MGM, through its ownership of Evolution, is the production company of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, “Vanderpump Rules” and “Botched”, but has no ownership interest in these shows.

For “Survivor,” some seasons have been diverted to Hulu, Paramount Plus, and other platforms, which continues to make it difficult for the reality monster to frenzy in one place. In this case, we are not talking about the tribe.

Michael Schneider contributed to this report.