Titletown launches summer activities on June 5th





Titletown is preparing for its best summer yet and invites community members to check out what’s in store for the Summer days showcase, presented by Wisconsin Building Supply, Saturday, June 5, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event will kick off the summer season and provide an overview of the more than 50 total programs and activities that will be offered in Titletown over the coming months. The day will feature a wide variety of live music and entertainment, lawn games, crafts and entertainment for kids and families, goat yoga and even a Titletown mini market to preview the evening markets. which will be held throughout the summer. All activities will be free, with registration required only for goat yoga. Food and drink will be available for purchase throughout Titletown, including ‘drinks with a view’ atop Ariens Hill. The beer garden in the Plaza will also offer a variety of drinks, including soft drinks. Take-out baggage, such as food and drinks outside, is not allowed at the event. Participants can park for free on the Titletown lot along Lombardi Avenue and in lots 5 and 6 of Lambeau Field. The full program of Summer Fun Days showcase activities is available at titletown.com/events/calendar/summer-fun-days-showcase. The Summer Fun Days presented by Wisconsin Building Supply, which officially begins in Titletown on June 6, will feature programs in several different categories, including: Get Learning presented by Imperial Supplies : With something for everyone regardless of age, community members can develop their hobbies and skills in Titletown, from learning chess to interacting with robots. Visitors can spend time with animals, hone their crossword skills, or even participate in an interactive bucket drum workshop.

Get in shape: Make the most of the summer weather with a variety of outdoor fitness classes to choose from, with free and paid options and classes for both adults and the whole family. Yoga, cardio kickboxing, boot camp, Zumba and more will be offered most days of the week during the summer months.

Get social: Meet new friends and have fun every day of the week by participating in the interactive events of Titletown, Book Club, Knitting Circle and BINGO at Acoustic Lunch, Giant Games and Monthly Kids Playgroup and adults. New this summer, Titletown also offers a Cornhole League, a paid social league made up of 16 adult teams.

Move: Practice many types of moves every day in Titletown, from Tai Chi and line dancing to dance classes for kids and adults. Some weekend afternoons will also feature pickleball, a cross between badminton, tennis and table tennis.

To show creativity: Community members can paint the town of Titletown, with a giant chalk coloring book on Titletown Alley, daily arts and crafts programs for kids and adults, and opportunities to see artists create. The full list of daily programs continues to be updated regularly and is listed in the Titletown calendar at titletown.com/events/calendar. Community members can look forward to other free and fun summer activities in Titletown as well, including several returning favorites: Titletown Night Market presented by Broadway Automotive on Thursdays, Movies in Titletown presented by Kemps on Fridays later in the summer, Titletown Beats presented by Belmark on Saturdays and Titletown Gameday Live presented by Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin starting four hours before the kick-off of each day of home play starting with preseason games in August. More information on all upcoming activities and events will be available in the coming weeks on titletown.com.

