“Deadwood” is a Fantastic Movie & Show – The Daily Eastern News

HBO Max has been an almost constant supply of great entertainment to me since I subscribed to it last December.

The most recent HBO original series I watched was the excellent Deadwood, which lasted from 2004 until it was abruptly canceled in 2006 after its third season, likely due to a feud between the series creator. David Milch and the executives of HBO.

Loose ends went unanswered until the release of Deadwood: The Movie in 2019.

Looking at the whole package for the first time in 2021, luckily I didn’t have to wait 13 years for a shutdown.

I’m sure for fans of the show who watched it when it was released, the movie was extremely satisfying. But even if I didn’t have that perspective, the entire Deadwood package is among the richest and most entertaining shows / movies I’ve seen.

It’s set in the gold mining town of Deadwood, South Dakota, in the 1870s, and many of the characters and events in the series are based on reality.

Throughout the three seasons and the film, familiar names like Wild Bill Hickock, Calamity Jane Cannery, Wyatt Earp, and Geroge Hearst make appearances, some as minor characters and others as very important characters.

Many of the events in the series are either overkill or completely made up, but they all fit the spirit of the city and the times in which they occur. The show is basically the story of two characters: saloon and brothel owner Al Swearengen and hardware store owner / lawyer Seth Bullock, played by Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant respectively.

Despite being the two main characters, Deadwood is largely a set piece, featuring plenty of characters and storylines who mostly have enough screen time.

There isn’t a weak performance in the series, despite the large number of characters, although a handful stand out above the rest.

McShane and Olyphant are both excellent, but McShane is the undisputed star of the show. It makes Swearengen one of the most fascinating characters I’ve seen on a TV show.

Gerald McRaney is terrifying as villainous Hearst, and Robin Weigert delivers some of the series’ funniest moments as Calamity Jane.

Among the guns, killers and crooks of Deadwood, the characters who are really good people are the ones that attracted me.

Jim Beaver plays Whitney Ellsworth, who evolves throughout the series from a simple prospector to one of the nicest, sweetest characters on the show.

Paula Malcomson and Kim Dickens play two very different prostitutes who both try to move on after being predatorily recruited into their profession at a very young age.

My favorite is Doc Cochran, masterfully played by Brad Dourif. Cochran is a Civil War veteran turned doctor, and he works more or less on his own to deal with the many issues of the residents of Deadwoods.

Frequent shootings and stabbing keep Cochran busy, and a smallpox epidemic, horse trampling, kidney stones, and opium addiction add to his workload throughout the series.

There are almost too many characters to name, and almost all of them are interesting and well-played.

Each of the three seasons is very good, but I felt there was a slight dip between each. The third season is the weakest.

There are some really great episodes and moments in the third season, but a storyline involving a traveling theater group feels completely out of place and stops the show every time it’s on screen.

Another issue with the third season is the no-ending, which wasn’t Milch or the writers’ fault but was the result of the shows being canceled. It would have been very nice to see what a fourth season would have been like, and it’s a shame we never had one.

Thankfully, the movie was able to give Deadwood a proper and well-deserved ending.

It’s almost perfect, tying in a few details and giving the rich cast of characters a grand finale.

I even tore up a bit at the end which was definitely not something I expected. This was probably the result of the depth of the characters in the series.

I felt like I knew these people, who are fictional versions of people who died about a century before I was born.

The Deadwood collection is certainly worthy if the accolades it has received over the years.