Megadeth bassist David Ellefson responds after band fired him





He broke his silence to double his denial of allegations of misconduct. Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has publicly responded to his recent dismissal from the group over allegations of sexual misconduct. The rocker, who co-founded the heavy metal band with lead guitarist Dave Mustaine in 1983, has reiterated that claims he nursed a minor fan were unfounded. Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me, said Ellefson, 56. Rolling stone in a report. He did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment. The actions of the video took place between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge, ”he said in his statement. “I am working with the Scottsdale Police Department as part of their investigation into the revenge pornography charges to be filed against the person who posted this video.” David Ellefson was a co-founder of the metal band Megadeth. Getty Images As for Megadeths’ upcoming tour with Lamb of God and appearance at Slipknots Knotfest Iowa event in September, I wish my band mates the best with their next tour, he added, noting that I am taking this time to be with my family. A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone that Ellefson met the police there on Wednesday. Megadeth informed fans in a tweet on Monday signed by Mustaine, 59, that the group is officially separating from Ellefson. The announcement followed screenshots and clips of Ellefson and a woman’s sexual interactions which were broadcast online. In her initial response to the videos, Ellefson wrote on her now private Instagram account that the clips had been disseminated with ill intent by a third party who was not authorized to have or share them, according to Variety. Megadeth with David Ellefson, Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro will attend the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. WireImage They showed private interactions with adults who were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage on my reputation, career and family, he added. He also included a screenshot of a statement allegedly made by the woman in the videos in which she says that during couple interactions she was always a consenting adult. In the end, it was all consensual and all the same. line. David Ellefson will be performing at Znith Paris on January 28, 2020 in France. Redferns

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos