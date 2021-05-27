David Zaslav has found his Hollywood theater, but will he have time to play? – Deadline

The parties within its walls were glitzy, the arguments were epic, and the scandals provided the perfect fuel for gossip. If only houses could speak: this one, however, is a battered shadow of its proud Regency past, its torn interior walls, its trucks parked on its tennis court. Its only occasional visitor is David Zaslav, the new king of Hollywood, who comes to commune with his ghosts and summon plans for his bright future.

Zaslav needs the house as much as he needs Zaslav. A fiercely ambitious man with an appetite for the theater, Zaslav paid $ 16 million for the late Bob Evans’ Beverly Hills home, telling friends he could spend three months a year in Hollywood, creating a more lively aura for its Discovery channel. That could now extend to nine months, since Zaslav, after negotiating the $ 43 billion Discovery-AT&T deal, has now expanded his domain to include Warner Bros, HBO and CNN.

That bit of corporate witchcraft now prompted him to reimagine Zaslav’s legacy – in fact, reshape it into the aura of Evans’ legacy. Once again there will be parties and stars and maybe arguments. Discovery, which is home to Animal Planet and unscripted shows like 90 day fiancé, can now become Once upon a time in hollywood.

But what sort of “weather” will it be? In his New York City days, Zaslav loved having friends like Ron Perelman, Lorne Michaels, and Jeff Zucker hang out at his Hamptons parties. But his new target list may include Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Reese Witherspoon, or even the old mob of Evans like Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, and Dustin Hoffman. But even if that crowd did decide to arrive, that wouldn’t include the late Evans or his panache (he passed away in 2019).

Evans’ events promised a sort of promiscuous elegance: behind a door you will find the esteemed Helmut Newton photographing two naked lissomes passionately entwined; or Teddy Kennedy drinking beer in the midst of a crowd of starlets; or Henry Kissinger explaining Vietnam politics to Jill St. John; or Agent Sue Mengers showing movie gigs with quality weed. Despite the great energy, any display of incivility would result in banishment – the town’s most prominent lawyer has been permanently exiled for pushing his date.

While Evans’ main storyline was to bring together the chemistry between filmmakers and big stars, Zaslav’s social goals may be more business-oriented. Bob Evans at dinner would persuade Nicholson to accept the lead role in Chinese district, praising the talent of a young director at the time, Roman Polanski. Zaslav, however, in his quest for major talent, may also need to answer questions about the film’s release platform and the structure of its pay formula.

Fifty years ago, Evans had to worry about filling seats in Westwood, not expanding the list of subscribers in Belarus. Evans’ best movies might share a weekend with two or three other budding hits; Zaslav is faced with a mind-boggling blur of some 300 services, subscription or video on demand, all competing for eyeballs. If Evans has had a bad weekend, Zaslav faces post-pandemic confusion: Netflix and Disney both missed first-quarter subscriber growth forecasts, and consumer media spending fell 2% in the past. during this period.

In Evans’ day, the sources of corporate infighting were often esoteric. Evans fought valiantly for the release of Paramount Last Tango in Paris and Tropic of Cancer. His business manager, Charles Bluhdorn, facing him in his screening room, shouted that public companies could not “get into porn”. He then decided to relaunch the films.

Zaslav’s battles will be more expensive. Its supporters praised it for keeping its average cost of content at around $ 400,000 an hour, while its rivals are now spending $ 5 million and more. Discovery, of course, funded Otters Dynasty, do not Game of thrones. Overall, WarnerMedia and Discovery’s combined content spending totaled $ 19 billion last year, more than Disney or even Netflix. The new entity will inherit the largest share of cable viewers in the United States, accounting for 29% of viewing time. To maintain this position, Zaslav will have to radically readjust his spending habits.

He must also harness his charisma to keep his worried management in place for the period of a year and more as lawyers and bankers hammer home the legalities and gain antitrust approval. It all represents both serious business and serious persuasion – disciplines that place the Regency House in Beverly Hills in a very different role. Bob Evans and his parties symbolized the 60s and 70s in Hollywood, a golden playground where even the most absurd ideas could somehow become reality. But times have changed.

David Zaslav is a talented and driven man who understands change. Not long ago, when he moved to his new home, he ordered changes: Michael Smith, the famous designer President Obama hired to design his private quarters at the White House, will now tackle at the Evans House. The tennis court, he decided, had to be moved three feet and turned into a clay surface.

After all, he intended to spend more time on it, and style is as important in tennis as it is in show business.