Haven announces ‘disappointing’ changes to live entertainment ahead of midterm vacation

Live entertainment has been canceled at Welsh Haven venues, with singing and dancing banned.

The parks – including Presthaven Sands near Prestatyn, Greenacres in Porthmadog and Hafan y Mor in Pwllheli – informed guests earlier this week.

It precedes the holidays halfway through, as families prepare to descend to resorts from this weekend.

Haven said that although they had created an entertainment program that complied with Covid regulations, they were “disappointed” to learn that no live singing or dancing could take place under current Welsh government guidelines.

Update: The Welsh government announced tonight that live performances can now start again in Wales in all settings. Each site will need a full risk assessment based on their hospitality and execution advice.

North Wales Live understands that guests can only watch pre-recorded shows on the big screen and meet and greet the characters with social distancing, as many took to social media to share their disappointment ahead of the mid-term break.











A statement issued by Haven said: “With the latest reduction in restrictions in Wales, we were eager to be able to offer our guests and owners the opportunity to watch live shows in our parks.

“While our teams have created an entertainment program that complies with Covid regulations and a detailed and safe operating plan, we have been informed that as our entertainment venues are not strictly theaters, we are not in able to operate a full program at the moment, without singing live. or dance.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration felt by our guests, as it is also felt by our entertainment team.

“We have large, well-ventilated rooms, have reduced our capacity to a maximum of 50%, and have managed social distancing measures to ensure our customers, owners and team stay safe while enjoying the entertainment.

The statement added, "We look forward to when the restrictions will be lifted again, which will hopefully allow us to provide a wider range of entertainment for the whole family and we are currently offering a limited program to comply with the requirements. current Welsh government restrictions.









“As soon as we are given permission, we will expand the entertainment program to the Haven Experience that our customers and owners have come to love and appreciate.”

The current lockdown restrictions in Wales allow art and entertainment venues to open indoors, but nightclubs remain closed and live performances that are not in a theatrical setting are banned.

The next Wales lockdown review is to be discussed next week, with the announcement on Friday June 4, and any changes that take place will take effect on Monday June 7.

Prime Minister Mark Drakeford has previously indicated that it will consider moving to alert level one of the restrictions relating to coronaviruses.

But the next two to three weeks will be crucial in determining the risk the Indian variant poses and whether the next phase of unlocking should take place.





The latest figures show more than 3,200 cases of the worrying Indian variant have been identified in England, including 57 cases in Wales on Monday.

Wales Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton said the number of cases of the variant in Wales is underestimated and is expected to rise.

For more information on Alert Level 2 restrictions, Click here.

