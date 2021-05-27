Hollywood Stakeholders Talk Back to Production at THR’s Virtual Power Lawyers Event – The Hollywood Reporter

During the chaos of COVID-19, productions stagnated, the TV season was cut in half and, once the films hit theaters, were shown day in and day out on studio streaming services. Industry lawyers were there to create order amid the chaos, which made the post-pandemic landscape a suitable subject for Hollywood journalistVirtual Celebration of Power Lawyers.

At the 15th annual event, Skydance General Counsel Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon, Loeb & Loeb’s Ivy Kagan Bierman and CAA Film Talent Agent Dana Sims participated in a Return to Work Post Roundtable -pandemic which has been moderated by THR Business Writer Ashley Cullins.

Individual contracts, collective agreements, guild COVID protocols and more have all been reviewed by attorneys in the past pandemic year. But, as the three women noted, all the work came down to being collaborative, staying nimble, and keeping Hollywood productions safe, both contractually and physically.

“I was crawling in bed just exhausted one night and that light bulb went out. We shouldn’t just be looking at what these companies are obliged to be done within the framework of these contracts but that can do they? “says Kagan Bierman, who represents companies across the entertainment spectrum. On the talent side, Sims added,” We were going business by business, strategizing for our clients and making sure their value was met. long-term protected. “

Kyoko McKinnon also insisted on looking at projects individually and noted that since Skydance intentionally doesn’t have a distribution arm, he can be flexible in the midst of changes to streaming. “Our goal is to make sure that whatever story we tell is in the right house for the story,” she said. “And we make sure that all of our partners will be successful and rewarded, no matter where we put them.”

On returning to the game, the group spoke of safety, including the potential for mandatory vaccine policies, and the possibility of less masking and social distancing. As more clients get vaccinated and start meeting in person again, Sims says there is an enthusiasm among them to “be in close contact to create art” after widely missing it for so long. long time.

“It’s going to be an interesting balance,” McKinnon says of the continuing Zoom auditions. “I think one of the things people will want is flexibility to work from home or for Zoom. … But some people will want to make sure they are all together, and some people will find that really helpful. So I think it will be a bit on a case-by-case basis. “

To end on a positive note, Kagan Bierman says she hopes that now that the industry has acclimated to dealing with the stress of the pandemic, it can once again focus on improving its culture. “This pandemic has shown us that we are all in the same boat,” she said. “So my undying optimism is that we will now move on to a truly diverse, inclusive, fair, respectful and secure entertainment industry culture that we can all be very proud of.”

The event, which was sponsored by the City National Bank and included comments from its Executive Vice President and General Counsel Michael Speaker, began with a welcome from THR Editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody, front THR honored its 2021 rising bar laureate Lesley Freeman, chief legal officer and general secretary of MGM.

She was introduced by the studio’s COO, Christopher Brearton, who called her “the best lawyer I know”. Brearton, who as a previous Power Lawyer was no stranger to the event or the (virtual) crowd, added that her business acumen and ability to “keep the business centered” sets her apart. “Lesley understands our business. Lesley understands how to look around the corners and understands what is practical, what is commercial and what is strategic, ”he said. “Lesley is also a champion of humanity. It is our moral compass.

Delivering his remarks in front of a picture of Daniel Craig as James bond, the studio’s lead lawyer (“A dream job for any UCLA Law School graduate obsessed with pop culture”) spoke of persistence during the pandemic, the power to tell stories and guide the studio to success. ‘to come up.

“With the increase in entertainment consumption, it was perhaps more essential than ever to deliver quality storytelling to audiences around the world,” Freeman said, while accepting his award. “As artists, we were able to provide comfort and escape during one of the most trying times in modern history.”