Best ‘Friends’ Reunion memes and tweets celebrate Paul Rudd





After popping up on HBO Max on May 27, Friends: Reunion has become a major topic of discussion on Twitter, with users praising the re-enactment of memorable scenes and discussing the large number of visitors who came to pay their respects to the show with those who didn’t. In addition to its beloved core cast, the highly anticipated Friends reunion featured an abundance of celebrity cameos from Justin Bieber to Malala Yousafzai, the Friends fans ran the gamut, all showing up in support of the iconic sitcom. Many of the former guest stars showed up for the emotional special as well, including several of the six former Friends of the Flames like Tom Selleck (Richard) and Oh! My! God! Maggie Wheeler (Janice). However, much to the chagrin of fans, one of the show’s most memorable guest actors, Paul Rudd (Mike), was not on the star lineup. the The ant Man star has already questioned his character’s role in essential Friends moments, like the finale (I’m not supposed to be here, he joked to Graham Norton in 2019), so his likely absence from Rudds here was that he was letting the main stars shine. Still, Twitter was in an uproar over his absence, particularly in the wake of the footage that just came out of him filming the Friends final arc with a camcorder, which appeared at the meeting. Here is all Friends Twitter had to say about this moment and the eventful streaming special. Unleash the Paul Rudd Cut User shayhbaz was among fans calling for a view of Rudds on the Friends final. Rudd at least made an appearance in some of the post-reunion memes. That Ross and Rachel reveal During the reunion, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston opened up about their crush on each other at the start of Friends they even cuddled between rehearsals, which made many Twitter users feel the love. How far is the Friends Came For many Twitter users, comparing past and present images of the Friends the cast showed how little has changed since the series ended in 2004.







