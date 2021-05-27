Entertainment
‘Gran Torino’ actor Bee Vang returns to the theater
During Asia-Pacific American Heritage Month, TODAY shares community history, pain, joy and following for the AAPI movement. We’ll be posting personal essays, stories, videos, and specials throughout May.
In 2008, “Gran Torino” became the first major American film to feature American Hmong actors. Among them was Bee Vang, then a 15-year-old newcomer who played Thao Lor, a neighbor of Clint Eastwood’s Walt Kowalski.
Watching “Gran Torino” I remember feeling a chill come over me as the film progressed. I was eager and curious to watch a mainstream movie with Asian Americans at the top of the list, a rare sight 13 years ago. But throughout the film, I couldn’t dismiss the occasional racism that was in evidence, with Kowalski hurling racist slurs almost as often as he made his beloved Gran Torino car shine. What surprised me even more was how much the film was applauded for its “white savior” screenplay with Kowalski, a Korean War veteran, going from disregarding his American Hmong neighbors to bonding. friendship and then defend them from a violent gang.
The rejection of racism in the film is something Vang also noticed and it inspired his NBC News Editorial in February, which linked the response to “Gran Torino” more than a decade ago to anti-Asian racism that has skyrocketed into national consciousness since the coronavirus pandemic escalated last year.
“The editorial was written to talk about how the phenomenon of laughter at slurping jokes is sort of analogous to how people actually react to anti-Asian racism and how people have reacted to the racism that we saw in the early days of COVID-19, “Vang said in an interview with Zoom with TODAY earlier this month.” No one took it seriously because it was right a joke … or it just just wasn’t a big enough issue for people to deal with. And so, the topic of this article was really that laughter and the fact that like, there are always people who will tell those of us who find insults problematic (that) we are too sensitive, and that we are snowflakes. And the fact that people always say that is to diminish us and turn our problems into non-outcomes. “
The 29-year-old doesn’t regret making his acting debut in ‘Gran Torino’, but acknowledges that the film holds up differently in 2021. “Watching it now is very different in that watching it, in the middle of all the anti-Asian attacks, and the way these insults are themselves reproduced by these anti-Asian hate-makers, is very different.
Vang recalls that when we were filming ‘Gran Torino’ the problem was not that big. I was someone who grew up hearing these insults myself, I was bullied, I was harassed, I was beaten, I was assaulted at one point. I’ve been called all of these words, from the C word to gook to everything.
“Like everyone says, ‘If you were so bothered about everything, then why did you take the part?’ Well, we felt empowered, you know, to breathe life into these eight American Hmong characters because we were American Hmong ourselves, and we wanted to take control of our representation, which we were hoping to do. .
“When I got on set and read it all, it looked a lot like a contrivance, like it’s just written words, and when you’re on set you’re near cameras and lights and different people and so it just doesn’t feel real enough for you to feel impacted by it. And that’s the reason why I was able to separate myself from this moment of filming and production of “Gran Torino”.
Vang doesn’t see a place for Gran Torino these days. “I couldn’t imagine the movie being made right now, you know just make this movie, go out there where you know there’s a lot of violent language being used against Asian bodied people. it’s not OK, like it’s very disturbing and uncomfortable in a lot of ways. “
But he also doesn’t let the rejection of racism or the fallout from Gran Torino hold him back and he begins to speak out more as he returns to acting full time, especially as an Asian American in the world. a predominantly white Hollywood industry. “If someone asked me today if I would have made a film like ‘Gran Torino’, I would say no. And that’s part of why I feel like I’m starting playing again today, or, right now, it’s very different. experience because there’s a kind of hope, a kind of light at the end of the tunnel that, you know, tells us who we are isn’t going to determine how far we go in this industry. “
As other Asian American actors like Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim have spoken out on anti-Asian violence and lawmakers passed an anti-Asian hate crimes bill, the climate in the first half of the year 2021 seems to have changed. “This moment now that I am seeing is an inflection point,” Vang said. And I think things may not have changed completely, but I think we are heading in the right direction so that the voice and experience of Asian Americans can finally be heard and seen, and I think it’s so important right now and that’s what I see happening. “
Vang most recently performed in “Comisery”, a web series turned into a movie, which he describes as a “sci-fi version of COVID-19 and all the anti-Asian hate we were seeing (in late spring 2020)”. He will then appear as the lead role in a horror comedy titled “Dark Christmas”, where he is delighted to play an expanded character, who is more than an “Asian American character who is so deeply disturbed by his identity issues. be Asian American. “
