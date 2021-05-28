Alan Yang talks about Master of None’s Season Three – The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Yang graduated from Harvard at 19. At 25, he was already on the staff of the favorite comedy. Parks and recreation. And in 2016, he won his first Emmy for his famous co-creation, Master of None. Alan Yang rarely takes his time with anything.

That is, until he gets to the final season of Netflix comedy. The now 37-year-old writer, producer and director, along with longtime collaborator Aziz Ansari, released Masterthe third opus of May 23 after a hiatus of four years. During the long hiatus, Yang managed to produce two more series (Little America for Apple and Always at Amazon), directed his first feature film (Netflix’s Tiger tail) and, for the past year, working in relative secrecy to reinvent the show that revived his career. “We wanted it to be like season one, doing this little show that nobody cared about,” says Yang, from Inland Empire in Southern California. “Now we need to get the message across so that people don’t get looped too much when they see it.”

The loop? That Ansari, previously the face (and still very visionary) of the series, is largely missing from the five-episode season, which instead focuses on the character of Lena Waithe – a creative choice, the producers insist, not a sub -product of Ansari. recession in the spotlight after allegation of inappropriate behavior in 2018 with a date. Speaking from his New York apartment, Yang explains the pivot and more.

It is not the Master of None we saw in the first two seasons. Tell me about the new approach.

Aziz and I don’t want to do the same thing over and over again. The idea for this season was to take classic filmmaking techniques and apply them to an extremely modern relationship between two queer black women. [Waithe and Naomi Ackie].

Are you worried that viewers will be confused by Aziz’s absence?

We had discussions that he wasn’t there at all. Then we came back and decided it was cooler to see it and explore the idea of ​​how friendships change over time. It’s been a long time since our last season. When we first did this show, it was a very optimistic time in this country. It was still Obama’s presidency. A lot has changed, and we felt, tonal, that it was more representative of the year that we have just lived.

Photographed by Daniel Dorsa

You released your first feature film, Tiger tailat the start of the pandemic. Do you intend to return to this world?

I grew up Star wars, and I love Marvel movies. And it’s been great meeting people in this world. Applying a personal story to a large canvas seen by a large audience is appealing, but it has to be the right thing.

I read that Greg Daniels suggested that you modify a pilot script to make the Asian American characters, but you didn’t think that would work.

In defense of me, 26, this seemed unknown to me. I was like, ‘Who are we going to pitch? Who is going to give the green light to this thing? You might as well put a target and a crosshair on your script. The last half hour featuring Asian Americans was Margaret Cho [All-American Girl] in the mid-90s. I didn’t have the vision, certainly as a person’s writer, to say, “Hey, let’s get this stuff made!”

When did that change for you?

I knew things had changed when I was sent a screenplay with almost every Asian American actor written by a white man. It is progress.

Stacks of photos in Yang’s New York apartment.

Photographed by Daniel Dorsa

And yet, the Institute for Asian American Studies has just published a poll in which 42% of the United States could not name a single American of Asian origin.

This is how I felt in high school! Literally 42% can’t name one, and Kamala Harris, of Indian descent, is the vice president. It’s a reality check.

You are one of the few high profile Asian American producers working today. I guess, with more emphasis on AAPI representation, it meant an increase in phone calls.

I saw a big increase in calls, yes. I understand that the intentions are good, right? Of course you want to hear the voices of this community. It’s tricky because you want people who want to speak to have their voice, but don’t want to [them] feel obligated to talk about each issue.

Yang’s New York apartment is filled with memorabilia from the 2020 feature film “ Tigertail ” – which he filmed in Taiwan. The road sign (an accessory) illustrates the close connection between his family and the film. The name of the city is Huwei in Mandarin; in English, the free translation is “Tigertail”. “This is my father’s hometown.”

Photographed by Daniel Dorsa

Is it true that you graduated from college at just 19?

I skipped the last year of high school and was young for my year. I went to this great public school in Riverside, and in my second or first year my counselor told me that I had no more classes to take and that I might as well apply to colleges “just to see” .

Did that exasperate the culture shock of moving to the East Coast?

I was a little terrified to be this young, plus the culture shock and class shock of going to Harvard. I majored in biology, like a good Asian kid, but didn’t spend the most time pipetting in those labs. I started playing bass in a punk rock band and writing for [The Harvard Lampoon].

A record by Yao Su-Yong and the Telstars Combo inspired Yang to write the film.

Photographed by Daniel Dorsa

Pitching the Pamphlet while still high school age takes chutzpah.

To be clear, I certainly failed to do this on several occasions. It’s a good place to arm yourself. You come up with a lot of ideas, but not all of them work. That’s kind of the idea for all creative work, isn’t it? It helps to be rejected as soon as possible.

Your parents are from Taiwan. What do they think of your career?

My mom is a high school teacher and a very direct critic. Very early on she sent me an email saying, “My students say Parks and recreation boring. They don’t like it. End of e-mail. Later, his students mellowed out on the show.

I can’t let you go without asking you Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. David Chang picked you to join him as “the smartest person he knew,” and he ended up being the first person in the 2020 reboot to win the grand prize.

I have so many texts on this subject! Even Dave would say, “It’s oddly the biggest thing I’ve done in a long time.” The whole experience was a whirlwind. I shook hands with Dave. I was shaking [host] Jimmy Kimmel’s hand. We sat down, knocked it all out in, like, 20 minutes and then it’s “You won a million bucks!” Kudos to Dave for getting off balance enough to bet $ 500,000 in charity money on a question he didn’t know the answer to.

A Frank Lloyd Wright Taliesin lamp, created by Amy Williams, Yang’s production designer, looks like the one used in “Forever”.

Photographed by Daniel Dorsa

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in the May 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.