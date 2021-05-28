Entertainment
Bill Cosby refused parole after refusing treatment for sex offenders
Bill Cosby won’t be released from prison anytime soon.
The 83-year-old actor, who is currently serving three to ten years in the Pennsylvania State Prison after being convicted of sexual assault in 2018, he was denied parole almost three years after the start of his sentence.
Pennsylvania State Parole Board denied Cosby’s parole application on May 11 in partbecause of his need to participate in “a sex offender treatment and violence prevention program” and “failure to develop a parole plan,” according to a letter of action from the state council provided to USA TODAY. The board also cited a “negative recommendation” from the Corrections Department.
Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt told USA TODAY on Thursday that the move “comes as no surprise” to the disgraced TV star, as the board has explicitly said he will be denied the decision. parole “if he did not attend SVP (Sexually Violent Predator)”.
But Wyatt said Cosby, who has maintained his innocence, has no plans to attend therapy programs. The star of “The Cosby Show” once said he expectedserve their entire 10-year sentenceand vowed to show no remorse for the crimes he said he did not commit.
“Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all of the allegations against him as being false, without the simple proof of any proof,” Wyatt said in a statement to US TODAY Thursday. “Mr. Cosby continues to be hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion overturning his conviction or warranting a new trial.”
Cosby was the first celebrity to stand trial in the #MeToo era and was sentenced for drug and rape Andrea Constand, a former professional basketball player who worked for his alma mater, Temple University, in Philadelphia in 2004.
Cosby appealed against his conviction, citing several alleged “errors” by the trial judge in his case, but thestate appeals court upheld its verdict in December 2019. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court accepted Cosby’s appeal in June 2020, which raises the possibility that it will be canceled in the future.
On December 1, 2020, the Pennsylvania Supreme Courtheard arguments in a virtual hearing on whether Cosby was fairly sentenced. The court has yet to render a decision.
He is currently serving his sentence at Phoenix State Correctional Facility, a state prison in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania. He will be eligible for parole in September after serving the minimum three-year sentence.
To be considered for parole, the Pennsylvania State Parole Board said Cosby must not only complete a treatment program, but he must also maintain a “clear driving record.”
This is not the first time Cosby has been denied release. Despite sentient beings contract COVID-19 in prison, the former television icon was not released last April because Hissex’s delinquent status made him ineligible.
Contribution: Maria Puente, Associated Press
