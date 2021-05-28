Rush Limbaugh succeeds Clay Travis and Buck Sexton | Entertainment

It literally takes two men to fill the Rush Limbaughs shoes.
Conservative pundits Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will take the Premiere Networks afternoon spot left open when Limbaugh died in February following a long battle with lung cancer.
Travis, a Fox Sports Radio host, will continue to work on this gig while moving into his new one. Sexton, who hosts the three-hour show The Buck Sexton, has replaced Limbaugh on occasion.
While it’s not easy to succeed one of the most powerful names in right-wing media, both broadcasters expressed their excitement over the challenge on Twitter on Thursday.
I couldn’t be more excited to step onto radio’s biggest platform with my fantastic co-host Clay Travis, Sexton tweeted. Were going to do a show that will make Rush listeners proud and bring a new generation of audiences to the table.
Big news: I’ll be joining @BuckSexton in the Rush Limbaughs 12-3 and radio timeslot starting June 21. Can’t wait to get started, he tweeted.
Travis added that this would be the last week of Outkick AM sports radio, which he sold to Fox Corp.
When Limbaugh died, his audience of around 20 million followers in 650 markets was considered one of the largest on radio. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump, who appeared as a guest on the Rush Limbaugh Show.
The national program airing at Limbaughs from noon to 3 p.m. will be called The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show when it begins at the end of next month.
IHeart Media president Julie Talbott called the revamp an evolution of what Limbaugh started broadcasting 50 years ago.
Were not going to replace Rush Limbaugh, were going to have an evolution of the series with fresh vocals, the ones who grew up on Rush and admired him, she told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the ‘history.
This report also says Travis and Sexton will approach daily news and politics as well as listeners’ calls in good spirits. He also notes that show producers believe the younger voices of their new hosts might add something new to the time slot dominated by Limbaugh, 70. Travis is 42 and Sexton 39.
Premiere Networks reportedly purchases The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show from affiliates and expects it to open up to several hundred markets and be offered as a podcast.
The Dan Bongino Show, hosted by Fox News frequent contributor Dan Bongino, began airing Monday on the 122 affiliates of Cumulus Media Inc. Westwood Ones 122 that broadcast the Limbaughs show. This includes New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Bonginos’ first guest was Trump, who called Limbaugh a legend after his death.
Limbaugh, who left the planet for good on February 17, 2021, said on his last show of 2020 that he was grateful that he extended his battle with lung cancer for as long as he did.
Because I survived the diagnosis I was able to receive, hear and process some of the most wonderful and kind things about myself that I might never have heard if I hadn’t been sick, Limbaugh said. How many dead people never hear the praise, never hear the thanks?
Although he has been called a fanatic and conspiracy theorist by critics, Limbaughs’ accolades include his 1993 induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame and his 1998 induction into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
