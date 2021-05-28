2021 Emmy Best Second Actor Drama Predictions

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

Link to film awards hub THE OSCARS HUB

PROJECT >>> PRE-SEASON >>>REGULAR SEASON>>> AFTER SEASON

EMMYS FORECAST 2021:

EXCEPTIONAL SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

UPDATED: May 20, 2021

PRICE FORECAST COMMENTARY: This race does not have a bench as deep as its female counterparts, but it is nonetheless exciting. The actors competing here are mostly multi-nominated and previously Emmy-nominated, now seeking another touch of the golden statue. Anthony Ramos appears to be one of the few potential newbies for his job on HBO’s “In Treatment”. With the critical acclaim he receives for his electric turn in Jon M. Chu’s musical adaptation of “In the Heights,” which will be released a week before the nominations ballot opens, he could become one of the main contenders for the prize. Ramos would only be the fifth Latino actor to be nominated in this category in the 73 years of the Emmys. Edward James Olmos, who is one of those five previously nominated (and awarded for “Miami Vice” in 1985), could be a dark horse entry for his work on “Mayans MC”, along with many others from the diverse set of FX show.

When evaluating a field, it’s always helpful to look at the names behind in the race, and Michael Kenneth Williams is almost at the top of the list after four unsuccessful swings at the Emmy Bat. His work on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” could put him in a position for his first win. Also with four previous nods, Giancarlo Esposito moves his “The Mandalorian” Moff Gideon from the guest theater actor race, where he was nominated last year, to the supporting category. TV Academy favorite ‘Better Call Saul’ isn’t in contention this year, but the love for Esposito will likely continue, especially since he’s so visible through the ballots. (He is also eligible here for Epix’s “Godfather of Harlem” and again as a guest, this time for “The Boys” from Amazon Prime Video.)

A few other contenders are emerging from the superhero and fantasy genre, including Daniel Brühl and Wyatt Russell, who might find some traction for Disney Plus’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, according to the show’s general airing. at the Emmys, which stays on the move.

In the establishment club, former Emmy winners John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”) and Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) look set for another round of accolades. Moving on from the main category designation at last year’s Emmys, Tobias Menzies has yet to earn recognition for his work as Prince Philip on Netflix’s “The Crown”. If the favorite status remains cemented, the period drama series could tear itself apart and pick up multiple actor statues, as it remains the top contender in the Lead Actress and Supporting Actress categories.

Still open to some wildcard entries, “This Is Us” has enjoyed a successful fifth season, and the recent finale could prompt voters to start rallying behind preview candidate Chris Sullivan. And with just one prior nomination – in 2013 for “The Big C” – John Benjamin Hickey could come alongside his “In Treatment” co-star.

The eligibility period ends on May 31 before the start of the nominations ballot on June 17, ending on June 28. Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 13, 2021.

HBO

AND THE DESIGNATED NOMINEES ARE :

Michael Kenneth Williams

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO) –

EMMY HISTORY: Four nominations

ROLE: Montrose Freeman

–

CREATOR: Misha Green

SYNOPSIS: A young African-American travels across the U.S. in the 1950s in search of his missing father.

STARRING: Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis, Courtney B. Vance, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jada Harris, Michael K. Williams Tobias Menzies

"The Crown" (Netflix) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

–

CREATOR: Peter Morgan

SYNOPSIS: Follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the twentieth century.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Gillian Anderson, Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Stephen Boxer, Emerald Fennell Bradley Whitford

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu) –

EMMY HISTORY: Seven nominations, three wins (supporting actor drama for "The West Wing" in 2001, guest actor comedy for "Transparent" in 2015 and guest actor drama for "The Handmaid's Tale" in 2019)

ROLE: Commander Joseph Lawrence

–

CREATOR: Bruce Miller

SYNOPSIS: Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.

STARRING: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenie, Samira Wiley, Nina Kiri, Alexis Bledel, Bahia Watson, Bradley Whitford John Lithgow

"Perry Mason" (HBO) –

EMMY HISTORY: 12 nominations, 6 wins (guest performer drama for "Amazing Stories" in 1986, lead actor comedy for "3rd Rock from the Sun" in 1996, 1997 and 1999, guest actor drama for "Dexter" in 2010 and supporting actor drama for "The Crown" in 2017)

ROLE: Elias Birchard 'E.B.' Jonathan

–

CREATORS: Rolin Jones, Ron Fitzgerald

SYNOPSIS: In booming 1932 Los Angeles, a down-and-out defense attorney takes on the case of a lifetime.

STARRING: Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow Anthony Ramos

"In Treatment" (HBO) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Eladio

–

CREATORS: Rodrigo García, Hagai Levi, Nir Bergman

SYNOPSIS: A psychotherapist questions his abilities and gets help by reuniting with his old therapist, whom he has not seen for ten years.

STARRING: Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell, Joel Kinnaman Giancarlo Esposito

"The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus) –

EMMY HISTORY: Four nominations

ROLE: Moff Gideon

–

CREATOR: Jon Favreau

SYNOPSIS: The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

STARRING: Pedro Pascal John Benjamin Hickey

"In Treatment" (HBO) –

EMMY HISTORY: One nomination

ROLE: Colin

–

CREATORS: Rodrigo García, Hagai Levi, Nir Bergman

SYNOPSIS: A psychotherapist questions his abilities and gets help by reuniting with his old therapist, whom he has not seen for ten years.

STARRING: Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell, Joel Kinnaman Chris Sullivan

"This Is Us" (NBC) –

EMMY HISTORY: One nomination

ROLE: Toby Damon

–

CREATOR: Dan Fogelman

SYNOPSIS: A heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents.

STARRING: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Alexadra Breckenridge, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, Lonnie Chavis, Melanie Liburd, Lyric Ross, Asante Blackk, Griffin Dunne, Caitlin Thompson

John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER by Marvel Studios, exclusive to Disney +. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © Marvel Studios 2021. All rights reserved

Chuck zlotnick

NEXT ONLINE COMPETITORS :

Jonathan Bailey

"Bridgerton" (Netflix) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Anthony Bridgerton

–

CREATORS: Chris Van Dusen

SYNOPSIS: Wealth, lust, and betrayal set against the backdrop of Regency-era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

STARRING: Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews Wyatt Russell

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (Disney Plus) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: John Walker

–

CREATOR: Malcolm Spellman

SYNOPSIS: Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities -- and their patience.

STARRING: Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Florence Kasumba, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

TOP-LEVEL PRIZE COMPETITORS :

O-T Fagbenle

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Luke Bankole

–

CREATOR: Bruce Miller

SYNOPSIS: Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.

STARRING: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenie, Samira Wiley, Nina Kiri, Alexis Bledel, Bahia Watson, Bradley Whitford Max Minghella

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Nick Blaine

–

CREATOR: Bruce Miller

SYNOPSIS: Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.

STARRING: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenie, Samira Wiley, Nina Kiri, Alexis Bledel, Bahia Watson, Bradley Whitford Daniel Brühl

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (Disney Plus) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Baron Zemo

–

CREATOR: Malcolm Spellman

SYNOPSIS: Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities -- and their patience.

STARRING: Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Florence Kasumba, Julia Louis-Dreyfus John Carroll Lynch

"Big Sky" (ABC) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Rick Legarski

–

CREATOR: David E. Kelley

SYNOPSIS: A private detective teams up with an ex-cop to solve a kidnapping case in Montana.

STARRING: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan Phillippe, Valerie Mahaffey Lin-Manuel Miranda

"His Dark Materials" (HBO) –

EMMY HISTORY: Four nominations, one win (original music and lyrics for the song "Bigger!" on "The 67th Annual Tony Awards" in 2014)

ROLE: Lee Scoresby

–

CREATOR: Philip Pullman

SYNOPSIS: A young girl is destined to liberate her world from the grip of the Magisterium which represses people's ties to magic and their animal spirits known as daemons.

STARRING: Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Lucian Msamati, Gary Lewis, Lewin Lloyd, Daniel Frogson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruta Gedmintas, Amir Wilson, Nina Sosanya, Jade Anouka, Sean Gilder, Simone Kirby, Andrew Scott Edward James Olmos

"Mayans M.C." (FX) –

EMMY HISTORY: Three nominations, one win (supporting actor drama for "Miami Vice" in 1985)

ROLE: Felipe Reyes

–

CREATOR: Elgin James, Kurt Sutter

SYNOPSIS: Set in a post-Jax Teller world, "Mayans MC" sees EZ Reyes, a former golden boy now fresh out of prison, as a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border who must carve out his new outlaw identity.

STARRING: JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger. Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Raoul Max Trujillo Richard Schiff

"The Good Doctor" (ABC) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Dr. Aaron Glassman

–

CREATOR: David Shore

SYNOPSIS: Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome, is recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

STARRING: Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Richard Schiff, Hill Harper, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann Giancarlo Esposito

"Godfather of Harlem" (Epix) –

EMMY HISTORY: Four nominations

ROLE: Congressman Adam Clayton Powell

–

CREATOR: Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein

SYNOPSIS: A gangster named Bumpy Johnson makes his way in Harlem during the 1960s. A TV prequel to the 2007 film, 'American Gangster', which centered on the criminal enterprise of Frank Lucas.

STARRING: Forest Whitaker, Nigel Thatch, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Vincent D'Onofrio, Erik LaRay Harvey, Giancarlo Esposito Dyllón Burnside

"Pose" (FX) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Ricky

–

CREATORS: Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy

SYNOPSIS: Drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s.

STARRING: Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Jason Rodriguez, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Sandra Bernhard Scott Mescudi

"We Are Who We Are" (HBO) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Richard Poythress

–

CREATORS: Sean Conway, Paolo Giordano, Luca Guadagnino, Francesca Manieri

SYNOPSIS: Two American teenagers come of age while living on an American military base in Italy.

STARRING: Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Scott Mescudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier

ALL PRIZE COMPETITORS (NOT RANKED) :

AWARD CATEGORY STORY (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

the Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as Emmys, is the most prestigious artistic award on television. There are numerous records held for both wins and nominations over the nearly eight decades.

For wins: Peter Dinklage is the most awarded actor in this category, with four individual wins for his turn as Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s “Game of Thrones”. Art Carney, Don Knotts and Aaron Paul are the second most rewarded with three wins each. “Game of Thrones,” “LA Law” and “The West Wing” each have four wins for their cast in this category during their races, most of all television series.

For the nominations: Peter Dinklage is the most nominated person in this category with eight nominations, all for each season of “Game of Thrones”. Five actors are tied behind him with six nominations: Jonathan Banks, Ed Begley Jr, Will Geer, Jimmy Smits and Bruce Weitz. Banks and Begley Jr are the only two to have yet to win any of the Primetime Emmy categories.

“Hill Street Blues” is the series that received the most nominations in this category during its run, with 16 nominations with “LA Law” and “The West Wing” just behind with 15 and 14 nods, respectively.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

the Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, is awarded by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in prime-time American television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (recognize the achievements of craftsmen) and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognize significant technical and engineering contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of a given year. The Television Academy has over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including artists, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.