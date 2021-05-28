Biden Admin agrees with antitrust lawsuit for Comcast – The Hollywood Reporter





As observers wait to see whether Biden-era regulators give the thumbs up or the thumbs down on mega media mergers, the new administration has stepped under the radar on the antitrust front this week. by weighing in on a petition from Comcast to the Supreme Court. In February 2020, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court and opened a lawsuit against Comcast for monopolizing sales of local TV ads. Viamedia is taking on the cable TV giant and is particularly upset with how Comcast has allegedly exploited control over ‘interconnects’ – local clearinghouses that serve pay-TV providers on the local advertising front. . According to the lawsuit, Comcast told Viamedia customers that they would only have access to the interconnects if they ended their relationship with Viamedia and purchased services from Comcast instead. Comcast wants the High Court to take a look at it, and in December the justices asked the acting solicitor general for the government’s perspective. This is usually a very strong sign of interest in taking the matter in hand. In a brief filed on May 25 (read here), Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar explains why the Supreme Court should not grant reconsideration while dodging a firm view of the key issue in this case – when an entity’s refusal to negotiate becomes punishable by antitrust perspective. This topic prompted the Trump-era DOJ to tell the lower court of appeals what the test should be (“no economic sense”), but here it is enough for the 7th Circuit to justify itself regardless of the criteria. In other words, an antitrust lawsuit against Comcast gets quasi-approval. In other news: “The tech industry is suing Florida over a recently enacted law that fines social media companies for ‘willfully misrepresenting’ political candidates and removing content from a ‘journalistic enterprise’. the complaint says a compelling speech like this on private platforms is an affront to the First Amendment, and complainants also have choice words to explain how the legislation exempts those who own and operate theme parks. An obvious reference to Disney and Universal, republican sponsor told a local newspaper last month, it aimed to ensure that Disney Plus “doesn’t get trapped in this.” “The Philadelphia 76ers could indeed win the NBA title this year, but its star player Joel Embiid was blocked by CNBC reality star Marcus Lemonis for the ‘Trust the Process’ brand. Here is a decision Wednesday of the Trademark Trial and Appeal Commission. —An FTC lawyer won writing credits on a Liam Neeson film. Nick May continued Ozark co-creator Mark Williams a year ago and now has settled down. The settlement agreement also confirms that May will receive net profits (if any) from Black light. Here are the complete rules.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos