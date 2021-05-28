Drake the most decorated winner in Billboard Music Awards history | Richmond Free Press

Entertainment
Drake the most decorated winner in Billboard Music Awards history
NEW YORK – It was a family affair at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Pink twirled through the air in a powerful performance with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, and Drake was named Artist of the Decade, accepting the honor as he held his difficult 3-year-old son, Adonis Graham.
Drake, who took his record for the most decorated winner in awards history to 29 victories, was surrounded by family and friends who presented him with the Artist of the Decade award. He walked on stage outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with his young son holding his hand.
I want to dedicate this award to my friends, to my longtime collaborators … to my in-laws and to you, he said looking at Adonis and taking him to kiss him.
Drake placed his first song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2009, and since then has recorded the most songs on the chart ever, with 232 entries. He also recorded a record 45 top hits on the Hot 100 and a record 22 No. 1 on the Hot R & B / Hip-Hop song chart.
Drake was also named best streaming song artist on Sunday.
Pink received the Icon Award and was joined on stage by her daughter, Willow, showing off their powerful gymnastic skills as they spun through the air in a jaw-dropping performance. Known for her aerial and acrobatic movements, Pink was matched by the youngster as Cover Me In Sunshine played in the background, a song by Pinks with her daughter’s voice.
Willow, you did it, Pink said after the performance. I love what I do and I love the people I can do it with, and I was pretty good at what we do, but it doesn’t matter if nobody comes to see us and play with us. So all of you guys over there … thanks for coming!
Pinks’ performance was one of many pre-recorded moments during the awards show, which aired on NBC and hosted by Nick Jonas. Live performances were held outdoors in front of feverish spectators wearing masks.
The Weeknd was on hand to accept the most number of wins of Night 10. He entered the show with 16 nominations, earning honors like Best Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Hot 100 Song for Blinding Lights and best R&B album for After Hours.
I want to take this opportunity to thank you, my parents, he said. I am the man I am today thanks to you. And thank you to my fans, of course. I don’t take this for granted.
The late rapper Pop Smoke was also a big winner. He posthumously won five accolades, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Artist, while his debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon won Best Rap Album and Best Album on the Billboard 200, that his mother accepted on stage.
Thank you fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much so that he continues to come forward as if he is still here in the flesh, said Audrey Jackson.
Another rapper who died was also honored during the show. Before presenting the best rap song to DaBaby, Swizz Beatz devoted a moment to those who have recently died in hip-hop, including his close friend and DMX collaborator. And Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth, who won the Change Maker Award, ended his speech with a powerful line: We still need justice for Breonna Taylor.
Other winners on Sunday were Bad Bunny and BTS, who both won four awards and also performed. Groundbreaking country singer Gabby Barrett won three awards, including Best Female Country Artist and Best Country Song for the hit I Hope. The remix of songs starring Charlie Puth won Best Collaboration.
Oh my God. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me, ‘Barrett said, bursting into tears. I’ve been playing really hard for 10 years. … We worked so hard to get here.
Another country star also won a big Sunday, but he was not allowed to appear on the show.
Morgan Wallen, who was filmed using a racial slur earlier this year, took home three honors, including Best Country Artist and Best Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album, which was a major hit on the pop charts and country despite its fall. moment.
Mr Wallen was nominated for six awards, and Billboard Awards producer Dick Clark Productions said that couldn’t stop Mr Wallen from earning nominations or winning, as the finalists are based on sales of albums and digital, streaming, radio broadcasting and social engagement. The producers banned him from performing or attending the show.
The Billboard Awards kicked off with a collaborative performance by DJ Khaled, HER and Migos, which brought the concert vibe back to life a year after concerts were blacked out due to the pandemic. Doja Cat and SZA accompanied by futuristically dressed background dancers sang their hit Kiss Me More inside the hall, where the seats were empty. Alicia Keys, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking first songs in A minor, sang songs from the album, including the hit Fallin. The show was presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Other artists included Karol G, Twenty-One Pilots, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Jonas Brothers and Glass Animals.
Stars like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Kanye West took top honors at the show despite not attending. Machine Gun Kelly, who started out in rap but recently found success on the rock charts, took home the award for best rock artist and best rock album.
picture credit
