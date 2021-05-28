Volusia and Flagler counties entertainment options from May 30 to June 5.





It’s a three-day weekend and a holiday for most people, but remember the purpose of Memorial Day is to honor those whose lives were lost while serving in the forces. armies. The origins of Memorial Day are complicated and not always clear. From 1865 after the Civil War, when more than 1,000 freed African-American slaves gathered in Charleston, SC, to dedicate a new burial site for Union soldiers on World War I Day of the decoration, as it was called then, was observed mainly to honor the dead of the Civil War. When America entered World War I, Decoration Day was expanded to include all wars, but it wasn’t until 1971 that it became a federal holiday. Whether you choose to observe it or not, Memorial Day is a deeply moving holiday for anyone who has lost a relative or friend while on duty. Remembrance Day 2021 Several ceremonies are planned in the Volusia-Flagler counties region, but here are a few examples. On May 30 at 10 a.m., Flagler Beach will hold its Memorial Day commemoration at Veterans Park.

The remembrance service at Ormond Beach will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Rockefeller Gardens, 26 Riverside Drive.

Port Orange will hold the annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 31 at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park downtown.

The Flagler Countys memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in front of the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The City of Palm Coast will host a Memorial Day Monday, but details were not available. For details on any of the Memorial Day events, check your city or region’s website or Facebook page. Celebratory photo experience June is a month for celebrations: weddings and graduation ceremonies, sure, but there’s even a National Donut Day (June 3) and Hug Your Cat Day (June 8). If you want to snap a special photo to commemorate your celebration, One Daytona has a maze of fun backdrops for you, from noon to 9 p.m. daily, June 3 to June 6. The event is free. For more information call 386-872-1414 or visit onedaytona.com/events/ Ocean Art Gallery: with Antoinette M. Slick Antoinette Slick uses symbols she sees around her as the subjects of her paintings. According to her: My fascination with surfaces began several years ago while traveling. While my companions photographed magnificent landscapes, historic buildings or magnificent sunsets, my camera recorded the walls, floors, ceilings and doors the endless surfaces around us. The gallery, at 197 E. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, will host an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 to meet Slick. For more information, call 386-317-9400 or visit oagart.com. First Saturday sip and stroll What could be nicer than strolling through historic Canal Street in New Smyrna Beach while tasting craft beers and unique wines? Scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, the event features 10 participating restaurants and brasseries, and participants receive a souvenir drink and 12 sample tickets for the price of the $ 25 ticket. For tickets or information, visit canalstreetnsb.com/sip-stroll/ 4NR2 and BAD Inc .: Tributes to foreigners and bad companies End the week at the Daytona Beach Bandshell with a rocking concert as part of the Star Spangled Summer Concert Series. The concert will start at 7.15 p.m. on Saturday June 5, followed by fireworks at 9.45 p.m. 4NR2 is the original Foreigner tribute band and is known for its dynamic sound as the ultimate Foreigner tribute. BAD Inc.’s tribute to Bad Company is said to hold audiences upright with an eerie resemblance to Bad Company and its lead singer. Daytona Beach Bandshell allows for remote corporate headquarters, and face masks are required. For more information, visit daytonabandshell.com.

