Bollywood Roundup: Seerat Kapoor, Malvi Malhotra, Akshara Haasan, and more …

Seerat Kapoor may consider going bald if his role calls for it

Bombay– Southern actress Seerat Kapoor, known for her big curls and often filled with compliments on her hairstyle, says she doesn’t mind going bald if a role demands it.

The actress, who works mainly in Telugu films, will soon be seen in the Bollywood film “Maarrich”, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor.

“If the character has depth, I will probably consider him (going bald). My fans have always enjoyed every hairstyle on me – whether straight, wavy or curly. Over the years, I have realized that the bond we share goes beyond visual appeal. When they say we love her curls, that’s not the hairstyle they’re attached to. It comes from the intention to love who I am naturally. If I ever had to play such a role, I can only imagine how excited they would be to see how I would wear it, ”she said.

Seerat is known for her work in Telugu films such as “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, “Columbia”, “Touch Chesi Chudu” and more recently “Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma”.

Her first act in Bollywood was in a 2014 film titled “Zid,” starring Mannara Chopra.

Malvi Malhotra: Urmila Matondkar has been such a support in my life

Bombay– Actress Malvi Malhotra, who made headlines last year after a producer stabbed her three times for rejecting her proposal, praised actress and politician Urmila Matondkar for her support after the incident .

“Madam Urmila has been such a support in my life. She stood by my side when the accident happened, and now she also represents the company. She deserves praise and congratulations for the way she, as a woman, fights tooth and nail for the people, ”said Malvi.

Of the pandemic, she said: “My heart goes out to those who have lost their lives. As responsible citizens, let us stand united and take responsibility. Let’s follow all the protocols and get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises. We will overcome this as a nation. “

Akshara Haasan reveals activity she engaged in during lockdown

Bombay– Actress Akshara Haasan says if there’s one activity she got particularly fond of during the lockdown, it’s jamming.

“There isn’t much to do. I love making jams and enjoyed it a lot. I also work on art and hope I will bring it to the public someday. We all love jams and I can share some of them right now, ”said Akshara, daughter of Kamal Haasan and Saarika.

She thanked healthcare workers who are working amid the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

“My heart goes out to all the victims. Huge greetings to all health workers and frontline workers. They have been tireless and they are fighting for all of us. Let’s follow all the protocols until we get ashore and get vaccinated whenever we have the chance. This will also pass, ”she added.

Amaal Mallik’s New Track ‘Kya Kiya Hai Tune’ About Second Chance To Love

Bombay– Songwriter Amaal Mallik released his new track “Kya kiya tune” from the upcoming web series “Broken But Beautiful 3” on Thursday. He says the romantic interpretation is about finding love after a heartache. Amaal sang the song with Palak Muchhal.

“’Kya kiya hain tune’ speaks of the absolute magic that love contains – transforming, evolving and liberating. It is about a person who has stepped out once again into the world of love, in the hope of not being hurt by love, and who has encountered that feeling, with a sense of extreme liberation. It’s finding love after you break up, and sometimes you meet people who make you love yourself, that’s real love, a love to keep forever, ”he said.

Amaal praised while opening up to his co-singer: “Words cannot tell how perfectly Palak Muchhal conveys emotion. We have the greatest love hymn “Kaun tujhe” together, and I feel that in “Kya kiya hain tune” it sounds effortless and airy, although its parts are very difficult to perform.

“Broken But Beautiful 3” stars Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, and is the third installment in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in leading roles. The third season airs on May 29.

Priyanka misses hubby Nick and posts pic with kiss

Bombay– Actress Priyanka Chopra goes limp in a new post, featuring hubby Nick Jonas and a kiss. She reveals that she misses her husband.

Priyanka posted a photo of Nick on Instagram. On closer inspection, a lipstick mark in the shape of a kiss can be seen in the image of the American pop singer.

“My lipstick on its fade… I miss you already,” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

The couple are in different places to work. However, no details were shared by the actress.

Priyanka and Nick were recently seen together at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles. While Nick was the host of the show, the actress was seen presenting an award.

Priyanka is currently busy with “Citadel”. Hosted by the creators of “Avengers” Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series starring Richard Madden, and is being billed as a global event for OTT. (IANS)