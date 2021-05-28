Mike Faist is not sure about all this acting





Tall and lanky, looking like he was born wearing Wranglers, Mike Faist makes quite a striking figure in the Amazon Prime series Panic: His character, Dodge Mason, is a rodeo dude wearing Stetson who smashes untamed horses, then looks them in the eye with emotion. However, it’s not at all how the character was written in Lauren Oliver’s young adult novel that inspired the series, which debuts on Friday, in which Dodge and a dozen other teenagers from a small town face off in a series of life-threatening challenges. a naturalistic Hunger Games with more class warfare. After filming a pilot in 2018 in upstate New York (where the book is set), production restarted completely in Austin, Texas a year later, and Dodges’ story was changed. to better adapt to the new place. Suddenly, the school wimp who cared about cards and magic had turned into a Western archetype: the strong, upright loner who doesn’t say much. Faist went with the flow.

Ciphers can be really boring, said Oliver, who also wrote the screenplay, but he manages to capture the power that comes with a certain level of invisibility.

Dodge is quite a departure for Faist, who is best known for his Tony nominated performance as the tormented and cynical Connor Murphy in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Endowed with a slender charisma and a bone structure that seems to have been sculpted with a scythe, the actor, now 29, could have easily embarked on Panic. But his sensitivity is closer to that of atypical leading men like Adam Driver, and he modernizes a potentially versatile piece. Mike really didn’t want to be a caricature, but I don’t think he ever could, said Jessica Sula, who plays Natalie, Dodges loves the interest in Panic. She recalled that when filming resumed in Texas after a break imposed by Covid-19, Faist chose to live in a trailer on a lot with his rescue dog, Austin. He’s so fabulously ridiculous and wonderful, she said of Faist, laughing tenderly. The Faists’ journey has been ascending since dropping out of drama school at age 18, and his role as plum in Steven Spielberg is highly anticipated. West Side Story as Riff, the head of the Jets, is expected to put him on Hollywood’s speed dial when he debuts in December. (Filming ended in September 2019.) And yet, the actor has spent much of a recent conversation frankly admitting his ambivalence and uncertainty. He spent some of the year spent traveling the country with Austin and writing a screenplay. He turned down offers and is now selling his apartment in Brooklyn and moving back to Ohio.

Faist was warm and laid back on a recent sunny morning at Park Slope, and he laughed a lot at what seemed like protective self-deprecation as he reflected on his future, professional or otherwise. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

How did he introduce the new Dodge to you? It was still the same elements in terms of, Oh, here’s the new guy, but instead of, like, a weird magician, is he now a cowboy? I was like, what do you mean I’m a cowboy now? They were like: Yeah, yeah, it’s gonna be alright. Maybe try an accent. You seem pretty comfortable playing a horse whisperer. I had never worked with a horse in a production before. There were two: a very calm and gentle horse and a nervous horse. We just ended up working with this nervous horse because he was doing stuff. The scene where the horse is heading towards me was not planned or choreographed at all. They are, you know, unpredictable. It could have been less intimidating than a sex scene. Is the one with Jessica Sula your first actor? Perhaps. I do not know. You do not remember? You think! I made a romantic scene [onstage] in A Month in the Country with Taylor Schilling. I remember having a pretty [expletive] see again. [Laughs.]

Since the fall of 2018, you have traveled back and forth between Panic and West Side Story. How did you manage these very physical projects? For West Side I found these Bruce Davidson photos of Brooklyn gangs from the late 1950s. If you look at their photos, these guys are emaciated, they have tattoos, and they look wired. All the money they had, they would pool and buy some cheap wine and maybe they would have fries or something. Then they took drugs. So I was like, I need to lose some weight. But my body was totally collapsing. Then I tried to get as fat as possible for Panic by just eating potatoes. Have you taken any special training? I started going to the Mendez Boxing Gym in Manhattan for the West Side. I worked with John Rosado, who grew up in New York, Puerto Rican, badass. He was like, I can’t believe I’m squirting! Your first big job was in the Broadway musical Newsies, which is pretty dance. Still, was it intimidating to audition for West Side Story? I put on a tape and then they said, We want you to come back and dance. I was like, is there a way you could do not make me dance They were like: What are you talking about? It’s West Side Story! The only saving grace is that Justin Peck [the choreographer] and I have similar body types: tall, just arms and legs. They had their work cut out for me to test me.

Why aren’t you in the next one Dear Evan Hansen movie alongside your former co-star Ben Platt? I feel like I couldn’t do it. I started this when I was 21, and I stuck with him for five or six years. When you do eight shows a week, it becomes very important to trust your technique and its work. And the show was such a zeitgeisty thing. It really took a lot from me, and I didn’t really have it in me anymore. With Panic and West Side Story behind you, what are you in line for? It might be so pretentious, but West Side was all I had hoped to accomplish as an actor. It’s really crazy, but it was transcendental: either I didn’t feel like I was myself or I was the most authentic version of myself. I can’t really say which one. Having no more money, I just wanted to be a working actor, I don’t want to be a working actor anymore. I had this experience. He [expletive] me. What? West Side, in the best possible way. I cannot ignore what I saw. The pandemic almost killed us and what, I just wanna be an actor? It’s ridiculous. [Laughs.] I don’t care enough. It’s a strange thing: I can’t tell if I hate playing or if I like it too much. It’s not like I don’t mean to do it. I just don’t want to follow the path of what the industry wants me to do. Which one is what? Put on a cape and wear a mask. I need more agency because no one will do it for me. It’s tricky, but it’s interesting and quite exciting. I’m going to spend time with my family in Ohio and then start to figure out where I’m going. I would like to be ultimately useful and useful; it’s when I feel at my best.

