First Look: Getaway Brewing | Columbus Underground





Seventh Son Brewing has done it again. After an expansion focused on Antiques on High acid, the brewery went international for its third concept. The Getaway Brewing Co. officially opens at 108 N. High St. in Dublin this Saturday May 29th. Bridge Park in Dublin brings some firsts to the brewery. There are several new styles of beer making their debut at Getaway, including the light and crisp rice lager, the Tuk Tuk, the earthy dark ale, the Ash Cave, and the dry German pilsner, Alpine Architecture. The menu covers the Seventh Son portfolio, including pours from the flagship brewery, as well as Kitty Paw seltzers and a few highlights from Antiques on High. Cocktails and wine selections complete the range of 36 taps. Some beers also flow directly from the tank to the glass. We make the raw beer at Seventh Son, then it comes here for fermentation and finishing, and then it’s served in these tanks, which we haven’t been able to do before, says co-owner Collin Castore. Getaway will take care of the drinks, but it’s up to the brewery neighbors to provide the food. Customers can bring food from anywhere they want, with options like Condado, The Avenue, and The Pearl just steps away. For its first weekend, COVID policies and schedules will still be in place. As of June 2, the hours will be 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, 3:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information visit getawaybrewingcompany.com. All photos are by Susan Post Getaway includes a greenhouse overlooking the ravine Getaway Brewing occupies the northernmost spot on the west side of Bridge Park A must in action, the sign is spinning! Escape to the Getaway greenhouse A fireplace located at the end of the greenhouse Will Fugman, responsible for many of the Seventh Sons can and Getaway logo designs, handcrafted the large diorama behind the bar, including the Getaway Brewing branded aircraft. The diorama has different light settings to reflect the time of day, including sunrise, noon, sunset, and night Rice beer Tuk Tuk Brewery seats Another view of the main seating area of ​​the brewery Brewery seats 36 faucets cover Seventh Son’s portfolio and include wine and cocktails Getaway Merch The perfect hat for a getaway Outdoor ambience of large televisions flanking the diorama Sky views! Three small dioramas with a view of the plane Beers are finished and served from on-site tanks







