Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Tara Sutaria: 6 Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Selfie Queens During Lockdown

Here's a look at the Bollywood actresses who treated fans with beautiful selfies during the COVID 19 lockdown and took social media by storm with their photos.



Posted on May 27, 2021 at 9:01 p.m. 1 / 6 Actresses transform into selfie queen during lockdown As the country witnesses the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic, we have been forced to stay indoors again. Needless to say, the entertainment industry has also been grappling with the damaging effects of this COVID 19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Not only have the major sorties been postponed once again, but shootings have also been blocked for the time being. Without a doubt, it’s a tough time for everyone and fans are missing their favorite celebrity presence on the big screen. Meanwhile, our celebrities have also taken responsibility for keeping their fans intrigued by their social media posts. In fact, many celebrities post photos of their workout schedule, happy family times, and even shared thought-provoking quotes to create positive vibes. In the middle of it, there are Bollywood actresses who have been seen trying their hands on the camera and turned into selfie queens. They were seen sharing gorgeous selfies on social media during the lockdown, which was pure delight for fans. So today we bring you some of the best selfies from Bollywood actresses who have won hearts with their selfies including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 6 Ananya Pandays, no makeup will leave you mesmerized The Student of The Year 2 actress has been a social media star and she doesn’t miss a chance to win hearts with her Instagram posts. She recently shared a gorgeous selfie and her makeup-free look was on point. Photo credit: Instagram of Ananya Pandey

3 / 6 Tara Sutaria looks like a sun kissed angel Taras sunkissed selfie was a treat for fans as she flaunted her brunette tresses and flawless skin. Photo credit: Instagram of Tara Sutaria

4 / 6 Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first message with her newborn baby Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced motherhood for the second time earlier this year when she gave birth to a baby boy in February. She shared a monochromatic image in which she was seen posing with her little munchkin as she held him in her arms. Photo credit: Instagram of Kareena Kapoor Khan

5 / 6 Malaika Arora starts the day on a positive note Malaika Arora starts the day on a positive note Photo credit: Instagram of Malaika Arora

6 / 6 Janhvi Kapoor wants this pandemic to end soon The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress shared a grumpy selfie of herself in which she was seen wearing an orange colored t-shirt with a silver colored jacket and was seen wearing a cap wearing a message for the coronavirus that read: Go away. Photo credit: Instagram by Janhvi Kapoor







