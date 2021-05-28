Jack Black ‘heartbroken’ after school of rock actor Kevin Clark’s death





Provided Jack Black paid tribute to his School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark, who was killed in a bicycle accident on May 26.

Jack Black expressed shock at the death of his Rock school co-star Kevin Clark, in a touching Instagram post paying tribute to the late actor. Clark, who played the role of Freddy Jones in the 2003 film, was killed in a bicycle accident when he was hit by a car on May 26 in Chicago. He was 32 years old. Black said he was heartbroken by this devastating news. READ MORE:

Kevin is gone. Much too soon. Beautiful soul. So many fond memories, Black captioned a pic of him with Clark in Rock school, which was paired with a more recent photo of the two enjoying each other’s company. Sending love to his family and the entire School of Rock community. Member Rock school Co-star Miranda Cosgrove also posted a throwback photo to Instagram of her and Clark with Black, writing The World Lost An Incredible Soul In The Legend. I will always remember your wit and your kindness to me. I will never forget all the memories. You will always miss Kevin. According to IS! New, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department explained that a man, whom they did not identify by name, was riding a bicycle when a motorist collided with him. Clark was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. local time after being taken to a nearby hospital. The person at fault has not been determined and the accident is still under investigation, police said. He reportedly performed his very first live show with the band Jessie Bess and the Intentions last weekend. Clark’s mother, Allison Clark, told the Chicago Sun Times: “He’s just raw talent. He has a heart of gold.” In 2018, Clark reunited with his on-screen music teacher Black during a Tenacious D performance in Chicago. Clark previously met Black, Cosgrove, and other School of Rock co-stars at School of Rocks 10th Anniversary in 2013.

