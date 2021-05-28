Olympic hockey documentary with opening of Evangelion goes viral





Get up, young boy, and make yourself a (hockey) legend! GIF: Ondej Hudeek / Olympic Committee Being a director takes a lot of things, but also, sometimes it just means following your heart. Especially when your heart says You know what this documentary needs? Neon Genesis Evangelions A thesis by Cruel Angels. Three years ago, director Ondej Hudeek released Nagano bands, a documentary covering the 1998 Winter Olympics, and the history of the formation of the Czech Republic just five years before the dissolution of Czechoslovakiadefeated Russia winning his first gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games, in the first houra competitive hockey competition to allow NHL athletes to participate in teams from their country of origin. The documentary has mostly gone under the radar of much of the Internet, which prefers photos of cats and shit to sports documentaries about the contrasts between the political and social upheavals in Eastern Europe of the late 1990s. and winter sports. Certainly, such a topic might make you wonder why io9 is covering it in the first place. Turns out it’s because Hudeek is a bit Fan of Hideaki Anno. Nagano bands was recently uploaded to the official Olympics website, making it available for free and has now gone viral after people on social media noticed Hudeek opening his documentary with a pastiche of one of the most popular anime openings. most iconic of all time: Gainaxs Neon Genesis Evangelion. The director took to Twitter himself to celebrate, finally, people had found his homage: On Yoko Takahashis’ opening song for the 1995 anime mecha / existential crisis simulator, Nagano bands intro (Check it out here, it starts around 1:10) pays tribute toEvangelions openness, quickly cutting images of political unrest in the former Czechoslovakia and USSR with images of hhockey games and preparation for the 1998 games. The black and white interstitial cards that separate Evangelions opening remains, except instead of saying Eva terms like NERV, Absolute Terror Field, and Tokyo-3, they now read Soviet invasion, capitalism and, of course, hockey. Fun fact? Tokyo-2, the capital of Japan in EvangelionThe post-apocalyptic lore of s, is actually based in what is actually Matsumoto Town, Nagano Prefecture, about 30 miles from where the 98 Winter Games were held. Why Hudeek decided to get into the anime nerd and set the opening for his documentary on A thesis by Cruel Angels is unknown, but honestly maybe the only reason we need is that its a certified bangerbe it soundtracks of civil unrest and hockey or giant robots and traumatized pilots. G / O Media can get a commission To find out more, be sure to follow us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.







