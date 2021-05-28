Officials hope community will rally to 2021 San Bernardino County Fair despite higher prices

After losing nearly $ 2 million in revenue last year due to COVID-19 restrictions that banned all events, SBC Fair organizers are bringing the annual event back to Victorville while trying to get out of a chasm financial.

According to Jennifer Monter, CEO of SBC Fair, the 74th edition of the show kicks off this weekend with the theme Reunite at SBC Fair and will be operated for the first time in a partnership with long-time supplier Helm & Sons Amusements. .

The state-run fair returns after last year’s cancellation, along with many other events held at the exhibition center on Seventh Street.

Traditionally scheduled for nine days with a two-day break, this year’s fair is expected to take place over three consecutive weekends, starting on Saturday, Monter said.

Attractions and higher ticket prices

While this year’s show does not include grandstand events like the popular monster truck shows, there will be new attractions and rides, such as a “Cubs Country” entertainment area for young children and a Ferris wheel. 110 feet tall, the tallest ever at the fair.

Rather than large groups, the fair will also feature nearly two dozen local groups. There will also be plenty of vendors, fair food, games, cattle shows and more, according to the show organizers.

In 2019, fair-door prices were $ 8 for entry ($ 5 in advance), $ 35 for carnival wristbands ($ 25 in advance), and $ 5 for parking. ages 5 and under were free.

This year, admission is $ 40 for ages 11 and over and $ 30 for children 10 and under. This flat rate includes parking and one-day access to all rides and entertainment.

For those attending the fair who don’t want to go on carnival rides, the all-inclusive pass is more expensive. However, those who typically buy carnival bracelets at the door will pay roughly the same price as in 2019.

We understand people’s concerns about higher ticket prices, but we need to limit the number of people inside the fairgrounds, while trying to pay for everything, said Fair Board chairman Joe Zucarro. Mer rather not be in this situation.

Zuccaro also acknowledged that this year’s fair was slightly scaled down without the grandstand events, but said the prize was also an investment in our community.

When you break it down, the cost of a fair entry is on average $ 4 an hour for nine hours of rides and entertainment, Zuccaro said.

Elizabeth Liz Becerra, a board member of Fair, said she had read many complaints online that the prices at the SBC show were too high, with some choosing to attend the OC show because the reviewers claim it’s cheaper.

“I understand their concern, but when you look at the big picture, businesses across the state are struggling to recover, including theme parks, restaurants, gyms and small family-owned stores,” said Becerra, who also sits on Victorville City Council, these places have raised their prices just to survive and some have closed completely.

The month-long OC Fair begins July 16 and will also have “a reduced number of attractions,” according to an OC Fair press release.

Entrance fees for the OC Fair weekend are $ 14 for 13 to 59 year olds and $ 7 for seniors and youth. Parking costs $ 10, while carnival tickets are sold in sets, starting at 40 tickets for $ 20.

“ Were taking a pretty big bet ”

Colton-based Helm & Sons will bear nearly half of the show’s costs, according to Zuccaro, who said his organization did not have enough money to fully pay for a large-scale event.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit us hard financially, and Helm & Sons has offered to go with us and help us take the note, Zuccarro said.

The SBC show will pay for security, vendors, maintenance and ground entertainment, while Helm & Sons will cover the cost of rides, attractions, parking and food vendors, show officials said.

Davey Helm, owner of Helm & Sons, told the Daily Press that his company is working to bring the SBC fair back to life after a rather brutal year.

We were taking a really big bet, but we know the fair is important to the economy of communities and our business, Helm said.

Zuccaro made similar remarks, saying Helm & Sons is taking a huge financial risk. He described the scenario as one where the fun and entertainment company could come away with a little profit, break even, or lose a ton of money.

The fair could be a failure with everyone walking away with nothing due to a lack of attendance, Becerra said. In this scenario, everyone loses the citizens, our children, the economy, the fair and Helms & Sons.

Helm said he would be happy if his business just went bankrupt.

Trade fairs in crisis

At least 15 state-run fairs have been canceled or postponed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions or financial hardship, including the California State Fair at Cal Expo, according to the Department of Food and Agriculture. California Agriculture.

Zucarro explained how, in March 2020, state-issued COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings began to wipe out the main source of revenue for the fairgrounds which included the annual fair and the Victorville Swap Meet.

The show also lost revenue due to the cancellation of rental space for events such as the High Desert Home Show, High Desert Opportunity Summit, Victorville Gun Show, annual 4th of July fireworks display, conferences, concerts, sporting events, weddings and quinceaneras.

As fairs across the state struggle financially over lost revenue due to cancellations of events related to the COVID-19 pandemic, several boards have decided to cancel their 2021 fairs as and when as they try to maintain their operations on little or no budget.

Earlier this year, officials at LA County Fair canceled the 2021 installment, saying uncertainty over the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the impact of emerging viral strains made its opening fiscally impossible.

The Yolo County Fair Board announced last month that it would not be open to the public for the second year in a row in August due to public health and financial concerns.

The Contra Costa County Fair Board in Antioch announced last year that it would cancel its annual fair scheduled for May.

CCC Fair CEO Joe Brengle said the cancellation was made due to the uncertainty of vaccine rollout and the planning and production costs of a fair after losing more than 90% of its revenue annuals last year.

Jay Carlson, director of the California state agriculture program, told ABC last year that the COVID-19 pandemic had placed the fairs in a difficult position because they were not making revenue from the event. , its partners, carnival, food concessions and interim events.

I think it’s important for people to understand this is serious for fairs, said Carlson, an industry veteran for almost 40 years.

Carlson said that while some fairs survive, he has less confidence in some of the others and their cattle auctions in the state.

In some cases, there may not be a fair next year for the children (of America’s future farmers) to attend. It’s so bad, he said.

Beyond 2021

The SBC Fair Board expects the coming years to return to normal, but only if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline and the state does not reinstate collection limits after their official end on June 15, Zuccaro said.

California officials announced this month that the state will go beyond its plan for a safer economy and color-coded tiered system, and will reopen on June 15, which includes ending restrictions on capacity and physical distance restrictions.

With the current COVID-19 restrictions, we cannot have 3,000 people in the stands for concerts and truck shows, Zuccaro said. We can’t reach full capacity by having people sit six feet apart, which means we can’t afford big name groups and attractions.

Zuccaro said planning the fair after June 15 was not an option, as other fairs and events had already booked vendors, rider operators and groups.

Due to the ever-changing state restrictions on COVID-19, organizers organized the SBC show in less than a month, Becerra said.

The fair board comes out with faith and hope the community responds positively by attending and supporting our fair, Becerra said. The fair is a decades-old tradition that needs the help of the community.

