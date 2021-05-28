It is a known fact that Akkineni Nagarjuna is making a movie called Brahmastra in Hindi. The film has been in the works for over two years now and a few weeks ago the entire filming of Brahmastra was also wrapped up.

Now the latest update is that the movie’s promotions will start soon and up to ten teasers will be released in the coming days. These teasers will be introductions to the characters of the main actors of the film.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Ayan Mukherjee is directing this film which has Amitabh Bachchan as another leader. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

Articles that may interest you:


A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food