Entertainment
‘It’s beyond time’: Saskatoon-born actor Kim Coates supports Biggar’s revitalization project
SASKATOON – A Saskatoon-born actor who made his mark in Hollywood shows his support for the town of Biggar.
This is the streetscape. We need better sidewalks, we need flowers, we need certain things to make their appearance in this amazing community. It’s time. It’s beyond time, Kim Coates said in a video posted in Cities The Facebook page.
The city is raising funds for its revitalization project, which involves renovating Main Street and transforming the Canadian National Railways grounds into a multi-use park with a market area, festival stage and historic garden.
Coates, who has appeared in several movies and TV shows including Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down, CSI, Sons of Anarchy and Bad Blood, has said Biggar is his favorite town.
He started his video by repeating the city’s slogan, New York is great, but it’s Biggar, with a smile.
I remember when I was a little Whippersnapper Rider fan in my mom’s car, Joyce Coates, with pop when he was alive and my brothers were going to see my uncle Mort and my aunt Eleanor and their kids Cindy, Jordy and Connie and all the pigs and the chickens and cows in Springwater, going through Biggar and seeing Grandma, Coates said.
While Coates said he liked a lot about the city, he said it might need a facelift.
DShae Bussiere, community development officer for the town of Biggar, said the revitalization plan aims to make the town center more welcoming to residents and visitors.
Coming from Hwy 14, with a very welcoming and very loud entry feature that really encourages people to get off and see what we have to offer in our downtown core business … encouraging it to be a little more walkable, a little more intimate, and encouraging other outdoor events in our downtown area, she said.
We’re very lucky to have so many unique stores and stores and stuff like that, so really just capitalizing on that and then being able to present it that way.
Bussiere added that the project also aims to celebrate the history of the city.
Many people have said that they would like to see something happen in this region of CN to commemorate this history as well as other stories in our region, like the agriculture industry for example, and use this region to commemorate who we are. and who have been. will become, she said.
Some of our residents and visitors and former residents might see us as a hidden gem just outside of town and now strive not to be so hidden away.
Brett Barber, owner of New U Fitness & Nutrition in Biggar and a member of the project’s stakeholder committee, said it would help attract even more visitors and potential residents to the city.
We have so much to offer, we have a lot of history here of athletes and world records that it just creates another tourist attraction and in turn help businesses grow and attract people to our community. .
The project will cost $ 5 million $ 2.5 million will come from community fundraising, which will be matched by local residents Wayne and Ina Lou Brownlee.
So far, the city has raised $ 115,225, according to Bussière.
Barber said that Coates’ enthusiasm for the project will help people realize the scale of the project and, in turn, contribute to the city’s fundraising efforts.
For someone like Kim, taking the time to share this and share the passion he has for his roots here really means a lot to the people who are still there and those who are gone and still have ties and connections. with our city.
Coates applauded the plan and encouraged people to help raise funds to make it happen.
Let’s let fundraising, help raise a lot of money for you, because a revitalization project for Biggar is just what this town needs.
picture credit
