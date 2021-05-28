See Bricksburg bring the new Lego movie world to life at Legoland California Resort





< class=""> Emmets Super Suite, at the Legoland California Resort, which opened the Lego Movie World on Thursday. Photo credit: Screenshot, legoland.com Streamers filled the air, sparklers burst into the sky and performers filled the stage at the opening of the Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad Lego movie world Thursday. The new area, which includes three new rides and three new attractions, is based on the films The Lego Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Resort President Kurt Stocks and two junior resort ambassadors officially welcomed guests to the new section, designed to immerse patrons in the world of the Lego movie, as they roam the streets of Bricksburg. We are so proud of this land because families not only step into another shiny, Lego-filled world, but also a popular world based on the massive movie franchise that kids and parents love, said Stocks. The Lego Movie World truly has something for everyone, and we’re excited to welcome more customers to experience this new land that takes them from the theater to the theme park. The biggest addition in parks history, Lego Movie World features interactive attractions including Emmets Flying Adventure Ride. on which children and families board a three-story flying couch. Surrounded by a full-dome virtual screen, guests experience the sensation of flying over memorable locations from the movies, including Middle Zealand, Cloud Cuckoo Land, Pirates Cove and the Sistar System. Peter van Roden, vice president of global themed entertainment for Warner Bros., said we are proud to extend our reach to another family experience. In addition to Emmets Flying Adventure, kids and families can feel the rush of falling from Unikittys Disco Drop. The new merry-go-round launches guests atop Cloud Cuckoo Land, then drops them, spins them, and bounces them back to earth. You’ll also be able to explore Bennys Playship, ride to the Queen WatevrasCarousel, meet Emmet and his friends in Emmets Super Suite, and sample themed goodies like Cloud Cuckoo Crepes, Bennys Rocket Fuel, and Everything is Ramen. Entrance to the new zone is included in the entrance fee to the resort. Customers can purchase tickets and reserve their seat via the online station system. Tickets start at $ 80.

< style="display:block;padding-top:43.75%"/> Show comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos