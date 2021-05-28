Readers Encouraged To Try New Books For Summer Fun | Culture & Leisure

Even a librarian sometimes makes the mistake of judging a book by its cover.

Jane Adams of the Tahlequah Public Library is glad she didn’t let a rather drab appearance dissuade her from reading “Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch. The appearance of the sci-fi novel discouraged her, but a friend persuaded her to try it. And she appreciated.

“Dark Matter” was one of four novels Adams discussed on the first of a series of “Quick Pick” virtual summer reading programs on Wednesday. Every two weeks, she will feature selections of books that may not be bestsellers or have a lot of publicity but are worth exploring.

All books are available in a variety of forms, from hardcover, audiobook or e-book, to library.

“I read primarily for fun and pleasure, so if it’s too deep for me, I probably won’t finish it,” Adams said.

She encouraged readers to try new writers and new forms of books that they don’t normally read this season.

Other books from Wednesday’s session include “The Kitchen Front,” by Jennifer Ryan; “Crimson Lake”, by Candice Fox; and “The Defiance Award Winner, Ohio” by Terry Ryan.

Adams said that while “Dark Matter” is categorized as science fiction, it really is more of a thriller.

“This is the story of a man who discovers what the path not taken could have meant in his life,” she said.

The protagonist wonders what his life would have been like if he had made a different decision, between continuing his research or focusing on marriage and family. In the book, he makes the opposite choice, lives in a different plane, and ultimately tries to return to his real life.

“He’s finding out how different his life could have been,” Adams said.

“The Kitchen Front” takes place during World War II. It tells the story of four women in England who compete to develop war recipes, using ingredients available in these times of scarcity and rationing. One is a cafeteria worker, another works for a wealthy family, but all are food experts.

“It contains original recipes from the days of World War II,” Adams said.

“Crimson Lake” is one of a three book series set in Australia. In this volume, a police detective was charged with a terrible crime he did not commit. He is traveling to Queensland, where his partners with a private investigator who has been convicted of a murder she did not commit, and who has served eight years in prison for it. They team up to solve the crime he’s accused of.

“Award winner from Defiance, Ohio,” tells the true story of the author’s mother, who won money to raise ten children with little support from her alcoholic husband.

“She was entering all of these contests by writing slogans and jingles. She did everything she could to help her family and get products for them,” Adams said.

Whether the prize is in cash, or a crate of food or household items, everything has been put to good use. The book tells how the family managed to survive and thrive on little money.

Quick Pick programs, along with other streaming opportunities, are available on the Tahlequah Public Library Facebook page. The quick selection starts at noon every other Wednesday.

An adult who reads every 100 minutes will receive a badge and ticket to enter the grand prize draw. Adults will also receive prizes when they reach 200, 600 and 1000 minutes.

Adults can get one entry for every 120 minutes they read, every weekly activity they complete, and for every Facebook program they participate in on Wednesdays at noon. The first will focus on urban legends.

Audiobooks, e-books, comics, magazines, etc., as well as reading to others, count as minutes for the reading journal.