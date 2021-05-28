Tisca Chopra talks about her initiatives and partnership with chef Vikas Khanna

Currently, his work is concentrated in the subways. But the actor is also trying to reach rural areas. We are aligning ourselves with a few companies and NGOs to see how we can make it possible. But rural areas and small towns present a real challenge at this stage. We don’t have ready-made answers, she said.

Even after doing a good job, celebrities often become easy targets and are criticized for not doing enough or for showing off their good work. I think people can see anyone’s intention. Social media has made it clearer, your voice speaks directly to your audience. They know who they can and cannot trust. It is my experience that they like the honesty of their intentions. You may not always deliver 100%, but they even love you for your efforts, adds Tisca.

The actor is known not to mince words; ask her what she thinks about the efforts of state and central governments to help and protect people during the second wave and she says, “It was too little, too late. India is not an easy country, there are deep loopholes which become clearer at times like these. Lack of infrastructure, education and disaster preparedness … all need careful consideration. The loss of life and stress that the people of the country went through could have been avoided if there had been a Covid think tank made up of scientists, doctors, logisticians and economists who could have planned a better response to the crisis. It’s not like we’re running out of oxygen, food or manpower, what we’re lacking is political will and vision. My heart breaks at the thought, she signs.