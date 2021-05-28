Entertainment
Paul Bettany, Jonathan Majors on How Period Pieces Change Perspective
The original 1970s movie “Uncle Frank” linked lead actor Paul Bettany more empathetically to his own father’s experience as a locked up gay man during that time.
“I had an organized version of his life,” Bettany explains. Immersing himself in the period gave Bettany “a clearer understanding of the pressure he felt on him, and forgiveness for him, in the sense that I never really got to know him the way I did.” I’m sure he would have liked me to do that as well. , if he had been less encumbered by the guilt and shame he felt around his sexuality.
While it’s specific how this Amazon Prime Video project changed Bettany’s perception of her patriarch, he’s far from the only actor whose Emmy-eligible roles have turned into deep history lessons that have them in mind. both strongly connected and have often reframed their opinions on others. places and times.
Bettany also had this experience on her limited Disney Plus series “WandaVision”. Channeling sitcoms through the ages was a delicious, at times intimidating, tutorial on the evolution of television culture and techniques, like performing in front of a live audience. “You are projecting onto the audience and not onto the camera, which is what we’re used to,” he says. “It gave it a very strange and anachronistic quality that I don’t think we could have just faked.”
Jonathan Majors of “Lovecraft Country” professes a penchant for fictionalized 1950s Americana, but notes that he achieved a more visceral sense of the ugly realities underlying the southern Jim Crow era of the era in working on the HBO drama. “These are things that I have understood historically,” he says, but “going into the world made it very different, because to experience it, the experiential memory of it, is deep.
“You have to surrender to the discomfort,” he continues. “To experience it on a physical level, on a spiritual level, it gives you some wisdom as you move around the world.”
Likewise, Ethan Hawke of “The Good Lord Bird” visited the farm and grave of abolitionist John Brown, which not only helped shape his view of his version of man, but also opened his eyes. on everything the Brown family was doing in the movement. .
“They were teaching runaway slaves on the farm,” he notes. “The whole family was involved in the abolitionist movement and had been radicalized by it, seeing the injustice of slavery very close. It all started to feel really real to me when [I] walked on this earth, and I really tried to take it with me.
For Forest Whitaker, the turbulent and transformational landscape of the 1960s US civil rights era in Epix’s “Godfather of Harlem” provided a key opportunity to reflect on and highlight the equally volatile churn rate in the United States. ‘today,’ to act as a prism to look at yesterday and today ‘.
Meanwhile, because “Pose” actor Billy Porter personally experienced the HIV epidemic that devastated New York City in the ’80s and’ 90s, ‘going to work every day was like being traumatized again’ , he said. But telling this story from a person of color’s perspective brought it through, Porter says, “being a vessel and hopefully helping some people heal – helping people figure out how to deal with our collective trauma.” than those of us who are. a certain age has never had the opportunity to do so. “
But sometimes the time travel on TV is just magical.
For Matthew Rhys – long fascinated by the story of early modern Los Angeles – HBO’s “Perry Mason” in the 1930s was “a time for me to fulfill childhood dreams of watching old movies, of experience something that I had grown up watching. When you are given so much scope and scale, your imagination has nothing to do. There you are. “
