Lionsgate increases streaming subscribers to millions – The Hollywood Reporter





Lionsgate posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss on the decline in overall revenue on Thursday as the Hollywood studio continues to enter the streaming space with Starz. The studio has seen its global streaming subscriber base for Starz grow year on year to 16.7 million, with the domestic streaming subscriber base reaching 10 million. With 29.5 million Starz subscribers worldwide at the end of the fourth quarter, Lionsgate now has more digital Starz subscribers than the 12.8 million traditional linear TV subscribers it had at the end. of the fourth trimester. Lionsgate shares surged after-hours trading to $ 19.70, up $ 1.02 or 5.5%, surpassing the previous 52-week high of $ 19.68 reached on May 25. by other Big Tech players looking for franchise content like The hunger Games, dusk, Seen and John wick series, or add to their consumer streaming offerings through Starz. “Operationally, this has been a year of strong subscriber growth, great new TV series, record library sales and a successful pivot to alternative release strategies for many of our films,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said on a conference call recalling the latter. exercise affected by the pandemic. And as industry consolidation accelerates, including a recent $ 43 billion deal for AT&T to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery to create a global streaming giant, Feltheimer wouldn’t be drawn when asked how. Lionsgate could consider possible mergers and acquisitions on the horizon that included Starz. “We will keep our heads down and continue to execute our plan. We don’t want to be frankly distracted by this concept of scale, ”he told analysts. At the same time, Feltheimer argued the The Discovery / WarnerMedia and Amazon / MGM agreements were “a resounding claim on the value of content, the value of intellectual property and the value of brands.” During the analyst call, Lionsgate executives pitched Starz as a premium pay-TV service with adult content that can be placed on top of other platforms, not a broad entertainment platform. general like Netflix or Amazon Prime. They predicted that Starz would likely reach nearly 60 million subscribers by 2025, with around 80% of that customer base expected to be streaming subscribers. In the last quarter, Lionsgate reported adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat a Wall Street estimate for a loss of 33 cents per share in the last quarter. The studio reported a quarterly net loss attributable to shareholders of $ 37.7 million, compared to a loss of $ 44.9 million a year earlier. Fourth quarter revenue was $ 876.4 million, down from $ 944.3 million a year earlier. That beat analysts who projected quarterly revenue of $ 815 million for the last financial quarter. Revenue from the studio’s media networks, which primarily represent Starz, rose 12% to $ 401 million on strong growth in streaming revenue. “We have … been busy aligning our content business with Starz’s growth, and in fiscal 2021 we took the plunge with the launch of 15 Lionsgate TV series, preparing for launch or production for Starz, ”Feltheimer told analysts. And cinema revenues fell to $ 292.4 million, from $ 393.3 million a year ago, as the studio felt the impact of fewer theatrical releases in the quarter due to closures of movie theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lionsgate has also switched to an online publishing strategy for titles like Run, Antebellum and Fatal. Television production fell to $ 210.7 million from $ 258.1 million last year. Feltheimer pointed to a “substantial increase” in original content spending expected for fiscal year 2022, much of which is expected to land on Starz.







