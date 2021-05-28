Frontier Days in Arlington Heights return with a smaller format





Two months after canceling Frontier Days in Arlington Heights for a second year in a row, organizers are turning their backs and planning a scaled-down version of the annual summer festival. The members of the festival board have decided to hold a carnival from July 1 to 5, the originally scheduled days of the festival, in its traditional house in the leisure park. The grand spectacle of the main stage that has long been the hallmark of the event and helped make it one of the suburban’s biggest summer festivals will not be included, however. “We’re trying,” said Lars Ohrstrom, Chairman of the Board of Frontier Days. “We saw this as a chance to have something for the people of the village in the fourth while minimizing the need for red shirts (volunteers).” Frontier Days board members monitored state restrictions throughout the pandemic and polled their vast network of volunteers to find out if they thought it was safe to return home before making their decision to cancel in March. “The health and safety of our red shirts was our first priority,” Ohrstrom said. “They are the lifeblood of our organization.” But with pandemic conditions improving since March and the state moving towards a full reopening, Frontier Days organizers plan to contract North American Midway Entertainment to provide carnival games, rides and fair food. Its employees run the rides and stands, which means few Frontier Days volunteers would be needed. Ohrstrom added that without the side tents that previously housed food vendors, stage entertainment and more, he hopes the carnival brings an expansion halfway through. “They will have more space to spread out,” he said. “And those responsible for the carnival would be responsible for complying with any state mandates in place.” Frontier Days officials have been working with the village of Arlington Heights to find ways to safely host at least part of the festival, said Jim Glueckert, president of entertainment. “As Illinois entered the bridge phase and looked to move to Phase 5 by June 11, it appeared possible to get permission from the village and park district (Arlington Heights),” a Glueckert said. “The two agreed that as long as we follow the guidelines of the Illinois Department of Public Health, we could hold the carnival.” If Illinois enters Phase 5, with more than 50% of residents 16 and older having at least one dose of the vaccine, the state would be able to fully reopen without any restrictions, Gov. JB’s offices said. Pritzker and the IDPH on May 13. . “We are trying to bring a sense of normalcy to the village and slowly get back on track,” Ohrstrom said. “We fully intend to bring Frontier Days back as strong as it ever was in 2022.”







