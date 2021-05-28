Brand Film Awards: How Brands Got To Hollywood During Lockdown





Brands have upped their cinematic storytelling during the pandemic in an effort to grab the attention of consumers as they shifted to ad-free streaming platforms. On Tuesday, U.S. Campaign Editor Alison Weissbrot spoke to Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President at Corona, and Priyanka Rathore, Head of Brand Communications at KitchenAid, during a panel at the Brand Film Award US 2021 on the evolution of branded content. Corona Beer entered the branded content arena in November when it launched Corona Studios, a global in-house production studio. The beer brand wanted to adopt a “publisher mentality” with its content strategy, blending both advertising and entertainment to create projects that consumers actually want to watch, Ambra said. “At the same rate as we advance our advertising to attract consumers, we are following a parallel path so that [our] creative always focuses on developing engaging content that will deepen the meaning of Corona and increase affinity, ”he explained. Corona Beer has launched its first original series, Humans in freedom, in November, which follows eight people who quit their white-collar jobs to embark on the outdoor adventure. The six- to 10-minute episodes reflect the Corona brand’s philosophy of pursuing life in the great outdoors. The beer brand has also collaborated with content creators around the world to release a new short film every week on its social channels. KitchenAid streamed their branded content straight to the release of the short documentary, A woman’s place, in August on Hulu, in collaboration with Ventureland, Vox Creative and Digitas. The documentary examined the inequalities women face in the culinary industry. KitchenAid and Digitas have also created the digital series “Eat the Book” in collaboration with Reese’s Book Club, owned by Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s media company. The series, hosted by Christina Milian, featured chefs and mixologists creating dishes or drinks inspired by a book. “Consumer preferences for media consumption change so much,” said Rathore. “Our desire, from a brand perspective, is to forge deep connections with our consumers, especially in the environments in which they find themselves. We see content as an engine to drive brand growth. ” While compelling content catches the eye on the screen, how do brands tangibly measure the results of branded content? For Ambra, it’s important to establish internal media KPIs such as average viewing time and engagement rates. KitchenAid, for its part, created custom studies to determine if its brand was more often associated with the cause cited in The place of a woman. Ambra and Rathore both agree that branded films are not a pandemic fad and should be seen as a serious contender for brand awareness going forward. “It’s a model of consistency and frequency,” Ambra said. “It can’t be a one-time operation, because you’re letting your audience know that now you’re a publisher. We need to strengthen that credibility. “ This story first appearance on campaignlive.com.

