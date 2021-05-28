Love & Thunder Set Images Tease Fat Thor’s Weight Loss





New set photos from Thor: Love and Thunder reveal that Chris Hemsworth wears exercise bands between shoots, hinting at how the hero will lose weight.

Thor: love and thunder The images on the board can indicate how the god of thunder will lose his weight. One of the most surprising elements of Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth’s character gain a lot of weight. Thor’s depression from his catastrophic mistake stopping Thanos Avengers: Infinity War got him to fully verify his accountability as he instead spent the five years hanging out, drinking beers and playing video games with Korg and Miek. At the end of End of GameThor was in a much better place after the Avengers defeated Thanos and the decimation was undone. He also realized that deep down he was not fit to be the King of Asgard, relinquishing his duties to Valkyrie and joining the Guardians of the Galaxy on a new mission. But he’s expected to be sent back to Asgard for Taika Waititi Thor: love and thunder, where he is no longer expected to carry the extra weight he gained as a result of the Mad Titan. But it’s not clear exactly how this could happen. Related: Endgame: Fat Thor Justifies Bruce Banners’ Smart Hulk Transition In a series of new images released by Thor: News of Love and ThunderGoing throughDaily mail, Hemsworth is shown to be athletic exercise bands between filming. This could suggest that Thor: love and thunder will see the character actually go through the weight loss process. Take a look at the pictures below: When Thor: love and thunder was announced at SDCC 2019, it is confirmed that it will feature the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster who will become Mighty Thor in the film. However, not much has been revealed yet on what to expect from Hemsworth’s character. The set photos revealed him spending time with some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as introducing his goats, but other than that, Marvel Studios kept his personal story in the film a secret. That said, Thor’s weight loss journey is arguably one of the most interesting aspects of his narrative in the upcoming blockbuster, especially since End of Game established that he cannot magically lose weight. Based on the photos taken for Thor: love and thunder So far, it’s clear that the hero will be back in peak form in the film. While this is good, it is also very important for Marvel Studios to show how he actually lost the extra pounds he gained during End of Game. There have been reviews that the 2019 climactic film mismanaged the character’s physical change and was only used for comedic purposes. The upcoming blockbuster can finally end those comments by justifying that the creative decision to introduce Fat Thor wasn’t just for laughs. More: Eternals Trailer Confirms Why The Avengers Lost In Infinity War Source: Daily mail Kraven The Hunter Art Imagines What Aaron Taylor-Johnson Could Look Like

About the Author Ana Dumaraog

(4354 published articles)

A coincidental movie fan and perpetually curious, Ana rekindled her love for writing several years ago and married it into all of pop culture. The result is a passionate young writer who could roam (and of course write) movies and series for hours a day. She has a weakness for The Lion King, old songs and the design of the house; is currently obsessed with old sitcoms (The Golden Girls!); and won’t dare to watch horror movies although she (ironically) is dying to see one. Although she’s a little late to the party and was a Force unbeliever, she now finds the Star Wars franchise quite fascinating (fun fact: it’s a crazy Jar Jar Binks / Sith theory that attracted her). More Ana Dumaraog







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos