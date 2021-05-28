Scotia Freedom Park Return Live Music





Live music from the Mia Scirocco Trio, Luster Kings and others is heading to the Freedom Park stage this summer. On Wednesday, June 23, the Freedom Park Summer Concert Series will feature in-person concerts every two weeks until August 28. After the completely virtual season of the 2020s, we couldn't be more excited to be live and return to the park stage this year, said Cathy Gatta, president of the Freedom Park Foundation. To bring back shows in person, organizers will rearrange the seats, cutting modules of about 10 feet each, so that attendees can socially distance themselves from other groups. At this point, New York state is allowing up to 500 attendees to outdoor concerts without venues having to verify the COVID-19 vaccination or test, Gatta said. We hope the restrictions continue to loosen over the summer, but for now take what we can get. Freedom Park Foundation volunteers will count the number of participants as they enter to ensure they do not exceed the maximum of 500. Participants should also plan to wear headwear when not in their designated seating area. Hope the focus isn't on what visitors can't do, but that we can now be outside enjoying the music of some really wonderful local bands in a beautiful park, Gatta said. The program includes everything from 1960s pop music to rock and more. We also added the SIRSY group towards the end of the summer in hopes that either the restrictions change or by then our guests will understand the rules. They usually attract a very large crowd, so take a look at Gatta. The organizers will also be posting the performances on Facebook Live for those who don't feel comfortable coming to the park. All shows start at 7 p.m. For more information visit FreedomParkScotia.com. Here is an overview of the schedule:

Wed 23 June – Hot Club de Saratoga

Sat June 26 – Betsy & the ByeGons

Wed. June 30 – Youth Marching Band of the Capital District

Wed July 7 – Big Fez and the Surfmatics

Sat July 10 – Carmen & Life’s Guilty Pleasures

Wed July 14 – Donnie P & Celebration Family

Sat July 17 – Watch Reggie Run

Wed July 21 – Luster Kings

Sat July 24 – Heard

Wed July 28 – Brian Patneaude Quintet

Sat July 31 – Ratboy Jr.

Wed August 4 – Annie and the hedonists

Sat August 7 – Mia Scirocco Trio

Wed Aug 11 – The Rhythm Pilots

Sat Aug 14 – Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company

Wed August 18 – Legendary characters

Town. Aug. 21 – Rustic

Wed 25 Aug – SIRSY

Sat August 28 – Thieves More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment







